Bengals running back Chase Brown began the season as Zack Moss's backup, but the second-year back out of Illinois was tabbed by many Fantasy football 2024 managers to rise up the Bengals depth chart. That's now coming to fruition and Brown has delivered in a big way for anybody backing him with their Fantasy football picks, scoring in six of his last seven games. Brown has had at least 12 touches in his last seven contests and piled up 251 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his last two outings. Where does he belong in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings and should there be any reason for concern as he takes on a top-10 Chargers run defense on Sunday? Before setting your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 11 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson has completely reinvented himself as one of the most prolific passers in the NFL (while continuing to be one of the most dynamic athletes to ever play the position). Over his last six games, Jackson has thrown for 1,811 yards while completing 70.6% of his passes and also has 19 touchdown passes against just one interception.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen threw two interceptions last week for the first time all season but he did manage 280 yards through the air and then rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo has scored at least 30 points in each of its last four games and you can expect Allen to be at his best in a duel with Patrick Mahomes this week.

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: Purdy's 12:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio isn't sparkling but Kyle Shanahan's scheme continues to make him one of the most efficient passers in the NFL. He's averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt and he's coming off his best outing of the season, throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against the Buccaneers. It's probably not a coincidence that Christian McCaffrey was back and a more balanced offense should serve Purdy well moving forward. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After missing the first eight games of the season with an Achilles injury, McCaffrey was on the field for 88% of San Francisco's snaps on Sunday and touched the ball 19 times. He produced 107 scrimmage yards and you can expect heavy utilization for the consensus No. 1 overall pick moving forward.

2. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: Achane only produced 52 scrimmage yards in a Week 10 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football but he was on the field for 70% of the offensive snaps and did receive 17 touches. Now one of the NFL's ultimate lighting-in-a-bottle backs takes on a Raiders run defense that ranks 22nd in the league.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson has piled up at least 100 scrimmage yards in five consecutive games and he's scored in four of those contests, with six touchdowns overall during that span. He's averaged 23.3 touches per game over the last month and there's no reason to think Atlanta will temper his involvement heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Broncos. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Prior to suffering a hamstring injury that forced him out of action for five weeks, Collins was the NFL's leading receiver. In just over four games (he only played nine snaps before leaving in Week 5), Collins had 32 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns. Now he'll return to take on a Dallas defense that ranks 31st in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase caught 11 passes for 263 yards dn three touchdowns in Week 10 and players who had them in their Fantasy football lineups almost certainly won. He leads the NFL in receptions (66), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (10), and he's an automatic start in every week that he's healthy.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown earned first-team All-Pro honors after catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. He hasn't been quite as dominant statistically this season, but he does have a touchdown in seven straight games and has had six or more receptions in six of his last eight outings. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Unlike some of the other top receiving tight ends, Kittle is an exceptional in-line blocker and that's a big reason why he's been on the field for 89.8% of San Francisco's snaps when healthy. As a result, Kyle Shanahan can get pretty creative scheming Kittle free using heavy packages and he's TE1 through 10 weeks with 43 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Over his last six games, Kelce has had at least seven catches for 64 yards on five occasions and the workload just keeps getting heavier and heavier. He's been targeted a staggering 40 times over the last three weeks and has 32 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns during that span.

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is already one of the best at his position, ranking second among NFL tight ends in targets (73) and receptions (57) as well as first in receiving yards (580) and yards after catch (300). He's the most consistent element of the Las Vegas offense and you can expect him to continue to be a focal point of the offensive gameplan this week against the Dolphins. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 11 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: Houston has lost three of four but still has a two-game lead in the AFC South and this defense ranks third in yards allowed. Now the Texans will match up with a Cowboys offense that has pledged to stick with Cooper Rush at quarterback despite the fact that he threw for 45 yards on 23 pass attempts.

2. Saints D/ST: After firing Dennis Allen, the Saints scored a 20-17 upset win over the Falcons with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi acting as interim head coach. They'll take on a Browns offense that turned the ball over three times and managed just 10 points in their last outing against the Chargers.

3. Vikings D/ST: This Minnesota defense ranks third in the NFL in points allowed and second in rushing yards allowed. Meanwhile, the Titans are -11 in turnover differential this season and have only scored more than 20 points once all season. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at tight end, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.