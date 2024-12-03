Since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback in Cleveland, Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has unexpectedly become one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. After catching nine passes for 235 yards and a touchdown on Monday Night Football in Week 13, Jeudy now has 33 catches for 614 yards and two scores since Winston took over in Week 8. He's a player who deserves serious weekly consideration for your Fantasy football lineups, even ahead of a tough matchup against the Steelers in Week 14.

Winston's willingness to take chances has also helped revive David Njoku's production and has made Elijah Moore a flex consideration as well. Where do they all belong in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings and how can you nail any difficult start-sit decisions with the Fantasy football playoffs bearing down? Before setting your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football positional rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow is working on a streak of four consecutive games where he's thrown at least three touchdown passes and he's thrown for a staggering 1,093 yards in his last three outings. Stunningly, the Bengals have lost all three of those games but that is of little consequence to Fantasy football managers and Cincinnati has another solid matchup with Dallas this week.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts hasn't been asked to throw the ball more than 28 times since the Eagles had their bye in Week 5. However, he has been efficient when called upon (9.1 yards per attempt) and he is the primary goal-line ballcarrier for a very good offense. He's accounted for 20 touchdowns (10 passing and 10 rushing) in his last eight games.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The frontrunner for NFL MVP honors isn't putting up gigantic passing numbers or rushing numbers like we've seen in the past, but he's been incredibly dependable. He's accounted for at least two touchdowns in six of seven games and even did a neat little trick last week where he gave his owners a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on the same play. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Ravens on Sunday and that somehow looked pedestrian after the Herculean efforts he'd been putting forth. He's the NFL rushing leader (1,499 yards) and he's been the unquestionable Fantasy football MVP thus far.

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: Kamara recorded his third 100-yard rushing game of the season last week against the Rams and he's reached at least 100 scrimmage yards in eight of 12 outings. He's also caught at least four passes in nine consecutive games, helping raise his already considerable floor in PPR leagues.

3. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown started the season behind Zack Moss on the depth chart but he eventually passed him by and now he's the workhorse back with Moss on injured reserve. He's scored in seven of his last nine games and piled up 494 scrimmage yards over his last four contests. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is second in the NFL in receptions (79), first in receiving yards (1,142) and first in receiving touchdowns (13) after adding six catches for 86 yards and a score against a good Steelers defense last week. Now he'll get a crack at a Dallas defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed.

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown has had at least five catches for 65 yards in all eight of the games where he's played at least 50% of the offensive snaps despite playing in what has become an extremely run-oriented offense. Now he'll match up with a Panthers defense that is last in the league in scoring defense and 31st in total defense.

3. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: Despite Chase producing dominant numbers and battling injuries all season, Higgins has been incredibly productive whenever he's been in the lineup. He's averaging a career-high 79.7 yards per game and has scored a touchdown in four of his last five outings. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had one catch for seven yards in a Monday Night Football loss to the Bills but you can go ahead and throw that result out with the 49ers clearly looking uncomfortable in the snow. They'll return home to San Francisco on Sunday to take on a Bears defense that gave up two touchdowns to Sam LaPorta last week and that has allowed a tight end to reach 64 receiving yards in four of seven games.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The rookie leads the NFL with 84 receptions and leads all tight ends with 884 receiving yards. He's also scored touchdowns in three of his last four games and is up to four now on the season. Now he'll take on a Buccaneers defense that has given up at least double-digit points in PPR leagues to a primary tight end in five of six games.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has 24 catches for 229 yards over his last two games and he's third among NFL tight ends in receptions (73) and second in receiving yards (781). He surprisingly doesn't have a receiving touchdown this season but was targeted a season-high three times in the red zone last week. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 14 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Steelers D/ST: The Browns have certainly been capable of moving the ball and scoring points since Jameis Winston took over, but they've also turned the ball over at least three times in three of his five starts. Pittsburgh turned Cleveland over three times in the snow two weeks ago and Winston is coming off a Monday Night Football start where he threw two pick-sixes.

2. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia ranks No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense and fourth in total defense through 13 weeks. Now the Eagles match up with a Panthers offense that ranks 30th in both scoring and total offense. Bryce Young has looked more confident since returning to the starting lineup but this is a game where he's liable to get swallowed up.

3. Saints D/ST: Nothing about this New Orleans defense jumps off the stat page but this is a matchup play against a pathetic Giants offense. New York ranks last in the NFL in scoring and has only mustered 492 yards of total offense in two games since benching Daniel Jones. See more top D/ST here.

