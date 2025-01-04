With several teams like the Chiefs, Bills and Eagles locked into the NFL playoff picture, star players from those squads are expected to sit or play briefly in the regular season finale. That may throw a wrench into your Week 18 Fantasy football strategy, so it may be safer to target players from teams with still plenty at stake this weekend. Teams like the Dolphins and Falcons are in must-win positions, so one shouldn't hesitate to insert Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane or Bijan Robinson into Week 18 Fantasy football lineups.

However, what should you make of the likes of Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier or Jaylen Waddle, with the wideout expected to play after missing the last two weeks?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Week 18 NFL schedule

Top Week 18 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is locked in a tight battle with Bills quarterback Josh Allen for NFL MVP honors and the Ravens have a chance to clinch the AFC North with a win on Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 46 yards in a loss to Cleveland on Oct. 27.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: The runaway favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors has thrown for three interceptions in his last two games but he's more than made up for it with his playmaking ability. He's thrown for 475 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 208 rushing yards during that span. He's got a plus matchup against Dallas this week but keep an eye on his status with Washington locked into a wild card spot.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow leads the NFL with 4,691 passing yards and 42 touchdowns this season and Cincinnati has played its way back into the periphery of playoff contention with four consecutive wins. He threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Steelers on Dec. 1 and has thrown for at least three touchdowns in seven consecutive games. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs has very quickly established himself as one of the most dynamic backs in the league and his numbers are getting even better now that he's not sharing reps with David Montgomery (knee). Gibbs has 49 touches for 317 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the last two weeks. Now he'll take on the Vikings with the NFC North and home-field advantage on the line.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson will also be highly motivated on Sunday, with Atlanta needing a win and a Buccaneers loss to steal the NFC South. He's reached at least 90 rushing yards in five consecutive games and he's scored in four of those five contests, with six touchdowns overall during that span. Now he'll match up with a Panthers defense that has given up 1,064 rushing yards in the last five weeks.

3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: He's been a little overshadowed by Saquon Barkley, but Henry is having the best season of his career on a per-touch basis. His 5.8 yards per carry and 6.1 yards per touch are both career-highs and he's up to 1,783 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns on the year. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The No. 23 overall pick is just the fourth rookie over the last 25 years to have 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Playing the Colts in Week 5 helped him reach both of those thresholds as Thomas had a stat line of 5-122-1, and on Sunday he'll again get to face Indy, which has nothing to play for in terms of postseason contention.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: On pace to become the fifth player to win the receiving triple crown since the merger, Chase has had at least 94 yards or a touchdown in seven straight games. On Saturday he'll face Pittsburgh, and Chase has averaged 80 yards over five career games versus the Steelers, with four total touchdowns.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson ranks second in the NFL in both receiving yards (1,479) and Fantasy points amongst wide receivers. He has a juicy matchup on Sunday Night Football versus Detroit, which has allowed the most receiving yards to opposing wideouts, as well as the second-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews didn't score a touchdown in his first five games of the season and even was held without a catch in two of those contests. However, he's come on strong late in the season, scoring in each of his last five games. He's up to 10 touchdowns on the season to lead all tight ends.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers is having an epic rookie season, having already broken Sam LaPorta and Mike Ditka's records for most catches and yards (respectively) by a rookie tight end. He also broke Puka Nacua's record for the most catches by a rookie regardless of position and enters Week 18 with 108 catches for 1,144 yards and four touchdowns.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride's first receiving touchdown of the 2024 season came on his 98th reception and you could tell it was a point of emphasis for the organization. He's the most reliable part of the Arizona passing attack, with 104 catches for 1,081 yards this season. He's TE3 for the season despite the lack of scoring opportunities. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 18 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1.Baltimore Ravens D/ST: The Browns have scored 16 points in their last three games and have turned the ball over at least twice in their last six contests. Meanwhile, the Ravens have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL and should be able to make Cleveland dangerously one-dimensional on Saturday.

2. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: The Eagles rank first in the NFL in total defense and third in points allowed entering Week 18. They've also forced nine turnovers over the last two weeks and a dominant running game has helped keep the Philadelphia defense fresh the entire season.

3. Green Bay Packers D/ST: Green Bay ranks top 10 in the NFL in points and yards allowed. Now the Packers will finish the season against a Bears offense that managed just three points and 179 yards of total offense in a Thursday night loss to the Seahawks last week. See more top D/ST here.

