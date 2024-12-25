We hopefully have a squeaky wheel game coming for Garrett Wilson in Week 17 at Buffalo. He's frustrated over his lack of production in the past two games, and it would be great if Aaron Rodgers feeds him against the Bills.

In his past two outings against Jacksonville and the Rams, Wilson has 13 targets for nine catches, 110 yards and a touchdown. After the loss to the Rams, Wilson said he would "love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game," but it's out of his control if "people see it differently."

Wilson is actually fourth in the NFL in targets with 141, trailing only Malik Nabers (154), CeeDee Lamb (152) and Ja'Marr Chase (146). Wilson is also No. 9 in receptions (90) and No. 12 in receiving yards (987).

Still, he wants more attention from Rodgers, and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich gave us the quote we wanted to read heading into Week 17.

"At the end of the day, we have to find ways to get Garrett the ball more often," Ulbrich said Monday. "He's one of the best players on our team — if not one of the best players in this league, especially at his position. The progression, for a lot of different reasons from a coverage standpoint, took (Rodgers) off Garrett. But, at the same time, we have to find ways to get him the ball, for sure."

I'm nervous about Rodgers as a Fantasy quarterback in this matchup with the Bills, but Wilson and Davante Adams remain must-start receivers. Adams has scored at least 17.6 PPR points in four games in a row with at least 11 targets in each outing and 48 total targets over that span.

Rodgers leaning heavily on Adams is probably part of the frustration for Wilson, who has 33 targets in that same time frame. But Wilson could be the focal point in Week 17.

And he's done well against the Bills in his career. He had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Buffalo in Week 6 -- without Adams -- and Wilson scored at least 13.8 PPR points in three of five career meetings with the Bills.

Let's hope this is the game Wilson goes off and gets featured again by the Jets. He could reward Fantasy managers in a big way in Week 17.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 16.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 119 REYDS 928 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.7 Sutton is due for a big game after two down performances, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 17 at Cincinnati. Sutton has scored a combined 22.2 PPR points in his past two games against the Colts and Chargers with just eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six games in a row, and he should be in that range against the Bengals -- or better. Cincinnati has shut down the receivers in Tennessee and Cleveland in the past two games, but prior to that at least one receiver had scored at least 16.1 PPR points against the Bengals in seven games in a row. Sutton should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Keenan Allen WR CHI Chicago • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 110 REYDS 694 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Allen is closing the season strong, and he should remain a starter in all leagues in Week 17 against the Seahawks. He had nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in Week 16 against Detroit, and he has now scored at least 20.2 PPR points in four of his past five games. He has at least eight targets in four of his past five games, and Caleb Williams should continue to lean on Allen against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.7 PPR points in their past five games, with seven touchdowns over that span, and Allen and D.J. Moore are both worth trusting in this matchup. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 85 REYDS 806 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.8 Addison has faced the Packers three times in his career, and he scored at least 21.4 PPR points in two of those games. That includes Week 4 when he had three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on four targets, along with a 7-yard rushing score. He comes into Week 17 having scored at least 13.3 PPR points in five of his past six games, with six touchdowns over that span, and he has 29 targets in his past three outings. Addison should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 50 REYDS 461 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Thielen has scored at least 15.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, including 23.9 PPR points in Week 13 against Tampa Bay. He went off in that game with eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he should have the chance for another quality performance in the rematch. The Buccaneers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers in the past five games have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay. I trust Thielen as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LV -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 110 REYDS 843 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.4 Meyers is due for a big game, and he has the chance to go off against New Orleans. The Saints are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against New Orleans in the past five games, with seven touchdowns. Meyers hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8, and he's combined for just 17 PPR points in his past two outings against Atlanta and Jacksonville. But prior to that he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row and five of his past six outings, and I expect him to get back to that level of production in Week 17.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie McMillan is hot heading into Week 17 against Carolina, and I'm willing to trust him as a borderline starter in all leagues. He had five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 16 at Dallas, and that's now 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games. He's scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing, and he continues to be a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield. This should be a fun game for McMillan and Mike Evans in this matchup with the Panthers. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Jennings and Deebo Samuel should have the chance to play well in Week 17 against the Lions, and both are worth using as borderline starters in all leagues. Jennings is due for a big game after scoring 9.1 PPR points or less in each of the past two games against the Rams and Dolphins. And Samuel is coming off his best game of the season at Miami with 25.1 PPR points, so hopefully he'll stay hot against Detroit. The Lions are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games. This game could be a high-scoring affair, and Jennings and Samuel should take advantage of this matchup at home. Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ridley scored 12.9 PPR points in his first meeting with the Jaguars in Week 14, and he had seven catches for 59 yards on 12 targets in that game. I expect the Titans to feed him in his return to Jacksonville, and this could be a fun revenge game against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Jaguars in their past five games. Ridley has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his past four starts with Mason Rudolph, and Ridley is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 17. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We'll see what happens with Christian Watson (knee) in this game at Minnesota, but if he's out then that improves the outlook for Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Watson left the Week 4 game against the Vikings due to injury, and Reed (seven catches, 139 yards and a touchdown on eight targets) and Wicks (five catches, 78 yards, two touchdowns on 13 targets) each scored at least 24.8 PPR points. Doubs was limited to four catches for 39 yards on eight targets, but this is a great matchup since Minnesota is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which should help all the Packers, even if Watson is healthy. Olamide Zaccheaus WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Zaccheus is only worth a look in deeper leagues if you're desperate for a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. But he just had a solid outing in Week 16 against Philadelphia, and he could carry that over to Week 17 against Atlanta. It's back-to-back revenge games for Zaccheus, who spent 2023 with the Eagles and the first four years of his career with the Falcons. Against Philadelphia, Zaccheus had five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Atlanta is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With Noah Brown (kidney) out, Jayden Daniels will hopefully lean on Zaccheus again in Week 17.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 100 REYDS 726 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.9 The best game of Harrison's career came in Week 2 against the Rams when he had four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets for 29 PPR points. We thought he was on his way to a dominant rookie campaign, but he's been inconsistent for most of the season and struggling in his past three games. He comes into Week 17 having scored 8.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he has one touchdown in his past five outings. The Rams don't have a dominant secondary, but this is more about trusting Harrison. At best, he's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 17. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 72 TAR 114 REYDS 1072 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.8 Our fears for Jeudy came true in Week 16 at Cincinnati that with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback it would mean bad news for Jeudy. After scoring at least 12.9 PPR points in seven games in a row, including three outings with at least 21.8 PPR points over that span, he was limited to two catches for 20 yards on three targets against the Bengals. Thompson-Robinson is expected to start again in Week 17 against Miami, which means Jeudy is not worth starting in the majority of leagues, especially since the Dolphins are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. DeAndre Hopkins WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT KC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 76 REYDS 603 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.6 The Chiefs suddenly have a crowded receiving corps with Marquise Brown making his 2024 debut in Week 16 against Houston after being out with a shoulder injury, and he had eight targets against the Texans. Xavier Worthy has emerged as the best Fantasy receiver in Kansas City, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues after scoring at least 19.6 PPR points in each of his past two games, with 22 targets over that span. Hopkins, meanwhile, has 10 targets in his past two games for nine catches, 73 yards and no touchdowns. He's not worth starting in the majority of leagues in Week 17 at Pittsburgh. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE LAC -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 69 REYDS 477 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.3 I expected Johnston to struggle in Week 16 against Denver, and he had three catches for 18 yards on six targets, including another drop. He scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each of his previous two games prior to Week 16, but this could be another down performance for him in Week 17 at New England. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez could make things tough on Johnston, and New England hasn't allowed a receiver to score double digits in PPR points in three games in a row against Indianapolis, Arizona and Buffalo. I like Ladd McConkey as a starter in all three-receiver leagues, but Johnston is tough to trust in this matchup on the road.