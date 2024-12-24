Jordan Love has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback this season, especially lately. But he could go off at Minnesota in Week 17 in a potential shootout.

Love has scored 18.7 Fantasy points or less in three of his past five games. And even in his good games over that span, he's scored 22.9 and 21.6 Fantasy points.

It's not that Love isn't capable of a big performance. The Packers have just become a dominant running team, and Love has attempted 28 passes or less in six games in a row.

But he might have to air it out this week against the Vikings, who are No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed in the NFL. This doesn't mean to sit Josh Jacobs, but this could become a passing game for Green Bay and Love. And Love scored 36.2 Fantasy points against Minnesota in Week 4 when he attempted 54 passes, completing 32 for 389 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

It won't be easy since the Vikings are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. But Geno Smith just scored 27.4 Fantasy points against Minnesota in Week 16, and I would trust Love if I knew he would be throwing a lot.

Keep an eye on Christian Watson (knee), who could be out in Week 17. But if Love gives Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft, and Jacobs enough chances to make plays in the passing game, then we could get a fun game with major playoff implications.

I'm excited to see what Love can do -- if he's allowed to throw. I consider him a low-end starting option in all leagues.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3920 RUYDS 308 TD 37 INT 15 FPTS/G 25.2 The last time Mayfield played the Panthers in Week 13, he was bad with 12.2 Fantasy points. Since then, he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in three games in a row against the Raiders, Chargers, and Cowboys, and I expect him to stay hot in this matchup at home. Carolina is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points against the Panthers coming into Week 17. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 4095 RUYDS 59 TD 34 INT 10 FPTS/G 23.7 Goff wasn't worried about playing outdoors in Week 16 at Chicago when he lit up the Bears for 336 yards and three touchdowns for 31.3 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 28 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's worth trusting in this Monday night matchup at San Francisco. The 49ers have only allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, but I'm just trusting Goff at this point in the season, given how well he's played all year. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3776 RUYDS 205 TD 33 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.6 Darnold went into Seattle in Week 16 and passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns and scored 28.9 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, and I'm expecting him to have another solid outing in this NFC North showdown with the Packers in Week 17. He scored 26.5 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 4, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback again in the rematch. Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG IND -8 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1814 RUYDS 499 TD 14 INT 12 FPTS/G 16.3 Richardson once again used his legs to have a solid Fantasy outing in Week 16 against Tennessee, and he should do something similar in Week 17 at the Giants. Against the Titans, Richardson ran for 70 yards and a touchdown, which is the fifth time in his past five games that he's scored at least 6.1 Fantasy points with his rushing totals alone. He has five rushing touchdowns over that span as well, and he should be able to run through the Giants defense. Now, he was only 7-of-11 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Titans, but he scored 22.2 Fantasy points. And he's hit at least that mark in three of his past five games, which is why I like him as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 17. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3271 RUYDS 442 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.3 I liked Williams in Week 16 against Detroit, and he delivered 26.8 Fantasy points with 334 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 34 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three games with at least 26.8 points over that span. Seattle has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21.6 Fantasy points with Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, and Sam Darnold, and Williams is worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 17.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Stafford has been a bad Fantasy quarterback in his past two games against San Francisco and the Jets, but both of those outings were on the road in bad weather. He returns home in Week 17 against the Cardinals, and he should deliver a standout performance. In his past four home games since Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have been healthy, Stafford has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points three times. And the Cardinals just allowed Bryce Young to score 31.1 Fantasy points in Week 16. Stafford should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Purdy once again played well coming off a loss, and the Dolphins just beat the 49ers 29-17 in Week 16. He's now scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points in five of his past six games coming off a loss, and he should have the chance for another solid outing in Week 17 against the Lions. Detroit has allowed at least 26.8 Fantasy points to an opposing quarterback in three of its past four games, and Purdy should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Smith scored 27.4 Fantasy points in Week 16 against Minnesota, which snapped a five-game streak of him scoring fewer than 16 Fantasy points. He should stay hot in Week 17 at Chicago, and the Bears have allowed five of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. I like Smith as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 17.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3511 RUYDS 107 TD 24 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.6 I was worried about Rodgers last week against the Rams, and he struggled with 14.8 Fantasy points. I'm worried about him again in Week 17 at Buffalo, and I would only start Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's dealing with an MCL injury in his knee, and the Jets are placing rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu (foot) on injured reserve. The Bills just got a scare from the Patriots in a 24-21 win in Week 16 and should be re-focused in this matchup, and Rodgers is not worth trusting as a starter in one-quarterback leagues in Week 17. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3492 RUYDS 226 TD 19 INT 11 FPTS/G 16.4 Stroud is without Tank Dell (knee) for this Christmas game, and that makes it even harder to trust Stroud against the Ravens. While he scored 20.1 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 16, that was his first game over 20 Fantasy points since Week 6. Baltimore also has not allowed a quarterback to score 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row, which includes matchups with Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson twice. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 13.1 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1697 RUYDS 16 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Rush has been a serviceable Fantasy quarterback since taking over for Dak Prescott (hamstring), and Rush scored at least 17.3 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts, including two outings with at least 21.9 points. But it's hard to trust him in Week 17 at Philadelphia, even though the Eagles just gave up 44.4 Fantasy points to Jayden Daniels in Week 16. Only three quarterbacks in the past 12 games against Philadelphia have scored more than 20 Fantasy points, and they were Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, and Daniels. Rush is barely worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17.