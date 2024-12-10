hunter-henry-new-england-patriots-usatsi.jpg
The tight end preview will look a little bit different this week. The vast majority of Fantasy Football leagues are heading into the Fantasy playoffs, so I will try to give you an overview of the position for the next three weeks. There will still be Week 15 waiver wire ads below, but there will also be Week 16 stashes. Let's start with those.

When we go looking for streamers, one of the first things we look for is matchups. Unfortunately, the best matchups in Week 16 aren't going to help us much. David Njoku plays the Bengals, and Trey McBride plays the Panthers. The Raiders face Evan Engram, and the Buccaneers play Jake Ferguson. If you are in one of the 42% of leagues where Ferguson is still available, congratulations. You've hit the jackpot. 

That's because Ferguson is the top streamer of Week 15 (Panthers) and Week 16 (Buccaneers). He's had a disappointing season because of injury, bad quarterback play, and terrible touchdown luck, but I will happily start him the next two weeks.

If you aren't lucky enough to find Ferguson or Hunter Henry (I guess he was dropped on his bye), you're going to have to get creative. The Chargers' terrible injury luck may give us an opportunity to do just that. With Hayden Hurst on Injured Reserve and Will Dissly set to miss multiple weeks, it's time to consider Stone Smartt.

While I'm not ready to proclaim with Bob Dylan that everybody must get Stone, I do think desperate teams should at least consider it. Justin Herbert has targeted his tight ends on 22.5% of his passes this season, and Smartt should see the lion's share of those targets in the Fantasy playoffs. After Dissly went down in Week 14, Smartt turned three targets into 8.4 PPR Fantasy points.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in the Fantasy playoffs:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Will Dissly TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Stone Smartt is a low-end streamer if Dissly is out.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 0 -- Trey McBride still has zero receiving touchdowns on the season. I'm not sure anyone has ever been more due.
  • 12 -- Tucker Kraft has seen 12 targets in his last two games without Romeo Doubs
  • 8 -- Cade Otton has eight catches in three games since Mike Evans returned.
  • 16.69 -- The Bills and Lions have surrendered a combined 16.69 PPR FPPG to tight ends this season. Noah Gray and Tucker Kraft are the only tight ends to score touchdowns against them since Week 4.
  • 2.4 -- Kyle Pitts has scored 2.4 PPR Fantasy or fewer in four of his last five games.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Sam LaPorta TE
DET Detroit • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF DET -2 O/U 54.5
OPP VS TE
8th
PROJ PTS
11
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
51
REYDS
445
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.2
player headshot
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -2 O/U 54.5
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
4.5
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
25
REYDS
243
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.6
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
8.5
TE RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
64
REYDS
401
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
player headshot
Stone Smartt TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #84
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB LAC -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
27th
PROJ PTS
4.2
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
8
REYDS
98
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.4
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
7th
PROJ PTS
8.2
TE RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
50
REYDS
470
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.2
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
6th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
61%
YTD Stats
REC
58
TAR
83
REYDS
610
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.6
Hunter Henry ranks top 12 in Fantasy points per game amongst tight ends who will be active this week. That's even more impressive because he's only scored one touchdown all season. If I could get Henry, I think I would just set it and forget it rest of season. He only has one game with fewer than 9.4 PPR Fantasy points since Week 5.
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
8th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
64
REYDS
401
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
The Panthers have given up the most Fantasy points and most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. Four different times this season, they've given up 29 PPR Fantasy points to the position in a given week. Jake Ferguson wasn't good in his first game back, but he did earn a 19% target share, which is plenty against this defense.
player headshot
Stone Smartt TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #84
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB LAC -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
27th
TE RNK
NR
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
8
REYDS
98
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.4
The Buccaneers have allowed a tight end to score at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in six of their last seven games. The two most recent were Tommy Tremble and Michael Mayer. Even Kyle Pitts had two good games against this defense. There's even more upside for Smartt if Ladd McConkey misses another game.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE ARI -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
16th
PROJ PTS
16.3
TE RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
REC
80
TAR
106
REYDS
851
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.3
There is no George Kittle or Brock Bowers on the main slate, which leaves Trey McBride as the clear top option in the projections. He has 41 targets in his last three games and is a good cash game play, even if he doesn't score. If he does break that seal, he could post a number that is almost impossible for your opponent to overcome.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Stone Smartt TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #84
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB LAC -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
27th
PROJ PTS
4.2
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
8
REYDS
98
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.4
He's priced like a backup tight end, he has one of the best matchups on the slate, and he's catching passes from Justin Herbert. What more do you need from a contrarian DFS play?
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

