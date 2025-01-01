If Justin Herbert plays a full game in Week 18 at Las Vegas then I like him as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. But we might not know what Herbert will do until Saturday night.

Pittsburgh plays Cincinnati on Saturday, and if the Steelers win then they are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Chargers would then be locked into the No. 6 seed no matter what happens against the Raiders.

But if Cincinnati beats Pittsburgh then the Chargers need to win Sunday for the No. 5 seed, and Herbert could have a dominant game at Las Vegas. He has scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Denver and New England, and the Raiders won't slow him down.

While Las Vegas has held Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones and Spencer Rattler to fewer than 16 Fantasy points in the past three games, eight quarterbacks have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points against the Raiders this season. Herbert only scored 12.4 Fantasy points against Las Vegas in Week 1, but he's a better Fantasy quarterback now.

I hope we get to see Herbert play a full game against the Raiders. If that happens then expect a big performance in Week 18.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP NO OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 310 TD 42 INT 15 FPTS/G 26.4 The Buccaneers need to win this game to lock up the NFC South title, and Mayfield is on fire heading into Week 18. He has scored at least 25 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he scored 33.9 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 6. The Saints have also allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.6 Fantasy points, and Mayfield has top-five upside in Week 18. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP DET OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 4153 RUYDS 202 TD 36 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.1 Darnold has the chance to lead the Vikings to the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win at Detroit. He's playing great coming into Week 18 with at least 23.6 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games. And while he only scored 18.3 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 7, this Detroit defense is banged up and should struggle to stop Minnesota's passing game. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 26.8 Fantasy points against the Lions, and Darnold should have a big performance in Week 18. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP MIN OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 4398 RUYDS 56 TD 37 INT 10 FPTS/G 24.2 The Lions need a big game from Goff to lock up the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit's defense isn't going to stop Minnesota's passing attack, so we should be looking at a shootout. Goff has scored at least 28 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he scored 22.8 Fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 7. Minnesota has only allowed one quarterback to score over 20 Fantasy points in its past five games, but Goff should still stay hot in this epic Week 18 matchup. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP KC OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3454 RUYDS 383 TD 30 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.9 Nix was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 17 at Cincinnati with 219 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 31 rushing yards for 27.9 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two in a row, and he scored 20.1 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 10. The Chiefs are planning to rest starters for the playoffs, and the Broncos need this game to lock up the final wild-card spot. Nix should have the chance for a big outing in Week 18. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP SF OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3609 RUYDS 550 TD 22 INT 11 FPTS/G 18.9 Murray fell short of 20 Fantasy points in Week 17 at the Rams with two interceptions, but he played well with 33-of-48 passing for 321 yards and one touchdown, along with 32 rushing yards. He's struggled down the stretch with only two games over 20 Fantasy points in his past six outings, but he should close the season on a high note. He scored 26.1 Fantasy points at San Francisco in Week 5, and the 49ers defense is beat up heading into Week 18. I would trust Murray as a low-end starter in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Smith has been an awful Fantasy quarterback down the stretch with one game over 20 Fantasy points in his past seven outings. But he should do well against the Rams in Week 18, especially with Los Angeles expected to rest starters for the playoffs. Smith has a lot of money on the line in this game. He needs 186 passing yards to top his career high (4,282), which triggers a $2 million incentive bonus. If his completion percentage is a career high (69.755) -- right now he's at 70.2 percent -- he gets another $2 million. And if Seattle wins the game and finishes 10-7 then Smith gets another $2 million. There are other incentives Smith can get, but they are out of reach. But playing for $6 million should help Smith do well in Week 18. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. The Steelers want to win Saturday against the Bengals, even if the Ravens beat the Browns and lock up the AFC North title. A victory against Cincinnati would give Pittsburgh the No. 5 seed and a matchup at Houston, compared to being the No. 6 seed and playing at Baltimore. So expect Wilson to go all out, and he scored 32.9 Fantasy points at Cincinnati in Week 13. He's been held to under 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but the Bengals are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I'm expecting Wilson to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 18. Joshua Dobbs QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Dobbs will start in Week 18 at Arizona in place of Brock Purdy (elbow), and I like Dobbs as a low-end starter in all leagues. Dobbs came on for Purdy against Detroit in Week 17 and was 3-of-4 passing for 35 yards, and he ran for a 7-yard touchdown. Last year, Dobbs was a starter for the Cardinals and Vikings and scored at least 18.9 Fantasy points in seven of 13 games, and now he gets a revenge game against Arizona. He should make plenty of plays with his legs, and last year he scored at least 8.1 Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in six games.