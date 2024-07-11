Running backs from the 2022 draft class such as James Cook, Rachaad White and Kyren Williams broke out as Fantasy football playmakers last year. Which RBs now entering their second season could be among the top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts? Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs already put their names on the map, but others like Kendre Miller, Tank Bigsby and Zach Charbonnet were relatively high picks for their position and had middling rookie years. Identifying a potential breakout is both an art and a science, so it would be beneficial to having the most updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has repeatedly called for fewer touches for Travis Etienne as his efficiency decreases and his carries increase. Bigsby could provide more relief for an offense that wants to run the ball more to protect Trevor Lawrence from injury. Bigsby doesn't even have a 2024 Fantasy football ADP as he's not on many people's radars, but could he be a steal at the end of 2024 Fantasy football drafts? Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants receiver Malik Nabers. The former LSU standout led the SEC in both receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,569) last season while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (14). That led to him being the No. 6 overall draft pick, and he goes to a Giants team in desperate need of a playmaker. New York ranked 31st in passing offense last year, and the offense has since lost its best two players in RB Saquon Barkley and TE Darren Waller.

Nabers brings elite versatility to New York as he evenly split time between the slot and out wide at LSU, while he offers both game-breaking speed and YAC ability. He ranked eighth in FBS last season with 17.6 yards per reception (min. 50 catches). With Allen Robinson II, who had 280 yards in 2023, being the only significant addition to New York's receivers room, Nabers should be Daniel Jones' No. 1 option from day one. The SportsLine model is penciling in the rookie as a Fantasy football breakout, ranking him above veteran Keenan Allen in its Fantasy football rankings.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bills receiver Khalil Shakir. Amidst the exodus of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis from Buffalo, the third-year Shakir is the team's leading returning wideout. Ranking fifth on the Bills in both targets and receptions last year, Shakir still produced 611 receiving yards. However, he gave a glimpse of his potential with a larger role in the second half of the year as he averaged over 50 receiving yards per game over the last seven regular-season contests before scoring touchdowns in each of Buffalo's postseason games.

Buffalo added several veteran receivers in the offseason -- none of whom have a 1,000-yard season on their resumes -- and it also traded away its first-round draft pick rather than taking a wideout. Thus, the Bills have lots of confidence in Shakir to continue his progression into being a bona fide starter. He certainly has the QB to maximize his potential in Josh Allen, and he has little in front of him in terms of the Bills' receiving pecking order. The model sees a third-year breakout season for Shakir, who is slotted above players like Tyler Lockett and Rome Odunze in the 2024 Fantasy football rankings. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

