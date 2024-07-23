Deshaun Watson enters his third season with the Browns, but due to suspension and injury, he's only played 12 games over that span. Watson signed a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract after being traded from the Texans. He hasn't been a reliable option for Fantasy football lineups either, finishing as QB26 in 2022 and QB28 last season on a points-per-game basis. Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, so which version of Watson can you bank on for your 2024 Fantasy football rankings?

Can Watson be trusted in the 2024 Fantasy football QB rankings? Cleveland traded for Jerry Jeudy to add another playmaking wide receiver along with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, so will that help Watson return toward the top of Fantasy football 2024 rankings coming off season-ending shoulder surgery?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.





Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Texans wide receiver Tank Dell. A third-round pick out of Houston in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell quickly carved out a role for himself in an emerging Houston offense and caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns over his first 11 games of the season.

Unfortunately, Dell suffered a season-ending leg fracture and missed the final six games of the year. However, he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of Texans training camp and he should see plenty of single coverage out of the slot while playing alongside Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. Those are big reasons why the model slots him ahead of veteran wideouts like Calvin Ridley and Chris Godwin in its Fantasy football WR rankings 2024.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks. He was the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and the only running back taken in the first two rounds. Brooks ran behind Bijan Robinson his first two seasons as Texas, so he received limited snaps, but became the latest dominant Loghorn with 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns over 10 games on 6.1 yards per carry.

Brooks' collegiate career ended following a torn ACL on Nov. 11, but he's expected to be ready for Week 1 of the NFL season. He rushed for at least 98 yards in each of his final eight games last season while scoring at least one touchdown in six of his final seven contests. Brooks joins a running back room in Carolina with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, but given the high draft capital, expect him to get plenty of run early with the opportunity of becoming the featured running back in his rookie campaign. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.





