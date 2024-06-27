Six quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while most of them will start and see significant action this season, history has proven that rookies can't necessarily be trusted to be reliable 2024 fantasy football picks. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears has already been named the team's starting quarterback, and Jaylen Daniels of the Washington Commanders recently inked his rookie contract. Both players won the Heisman Trophy and displayed a knack for posting gaudy numbers. Where should Williams and Daniels fall in your 2024 fantasy football rankings and should any other rookie quarterbacks be included in your fantasy football draft strategy?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Giants running back Devin Singletary. The 26-year-old has produced between 959 and 1,099 scrimmage yards in each of his first five seasons in the NFL and is coming off a career-high 898 rushing yards with the Texans.

Now, he has joined the Giants and is No. 1 on the depth chart after Saquon Barkley left in free agency. However, quarterback Daniel Jones is a running threat who could usurp valuable red-zone carries from Singletary. He's the 31st running back off the board on average in early 2024 Fantasy football ADP, but the model ranks him well outside the top 35 running backs.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has shown flashes of greatness over his first two seasons but his overall production isn't quite befitting of a player who is the 12th wide receiver off the board in early 2024 Fantasy football drafts.

London hasn't eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his first two seasons and he only has six touchdowns in his career so far. The offseason additions of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. certainly raise London's Fantasy profile but the model doesn't see him living up to his ADP, listing him as WR16 for 2024. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

