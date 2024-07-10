Identifying players who can significantly outperform their Fantasy football ADP is a recipe for success in season-long Fantasy and that's why the hunt for 2024 Fantasy football sleepers will be so critical in the coming months. Throughout NFL training camps, Fantasy football owners will be scouring the latest NFL news in search of players poised to shoot up the depth chart. One player expected to have a bigger role in 2024 is Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith and brought in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason. After beginning his NFL career with a 1,026-yard rookie campaign, Pitts has since turned in 356- and 667-yard efforts over his last two seasons. Pitts is an athletic playmaker and could quickly become Cousins' security blanket in Atlanta's new-look offense. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots running back Antonio Gibson. The 25-year-old landed in New England this offseason, signing a three-year deal after spending time as a backup in Washington last year. Gibson rushed for 265 yards and one touchdown while catching 48 passes for 389 yards and two more scores.

He adds versatility to New England's offense, joining Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart. Gibson ranked first in missed tackles forced per attempt and eighth in yards after contact per attempt last season, so his ceiling is high as an explosive playmaker. His ability to make plays as a rusher and receiver is why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of running backs like Jerome Ford, Ezekiel Elliott and Gus Edwards, who all have a higher ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Ferguson exploded onto the scene last season as Dallas' clear-cut No. 1 tight end. The 2022 fourth-round pick enjoyed a real breakout season in 2023, finishing with a 71-761-5 receiving line and Pro Bowl honors.

Ferguson finished last season ranked ninth among TEs in receptions and eighth in receiving yards. He's expected to see a lot of one-on-one coverage again this season with CeeDee Lamb drawing double-teams on a consistent basis. After building such a solid rapport with Dak Prescott last season, the model is expecting Ferguson to outperform fellow tight ends like Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram in 2024, making him one of the top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day.

