It's never too early to look ahead, and we're already starting to plan for the 2025 Fantasy season. That's right, it's not even the Super Bowl yet, but we're already getting ready for the next Fantasy campaign.



With that in mind, here is the first look at our early 2025 top 25 overall rankings. We're well aware that a lot could change with free agency and the NFL Draft.



But based on what just happened with the 2024 season, as well as what we think could happen this offseason, here are the top 25 overall rankings for 2025 from members of our CBS Sports staff.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Saquon Barkley

4. Justin Jefferson

5. Puka Nacua

6. Jahmyr Gibbs

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown

8. CeeDee Lamb

9. Nico Collins

10. De'Von Achane

11. Malik Nabers

12. Brian Thomas Jr.

13. Bucky Irving

14. A.J. Brown

15. Brock Bowers

16. Drake London

17. Rashee Rice

18. Derrick Henry

19. Kyren Williams

20. Chase Brown

21. Josh Jacobs

22. Trey McBride

23. Christian McCaffrey

24. Jonathan Taylor

25. James Cook



My No. 1 overall is . . . : I struggled with Chase vs. Robinson, and I will likely flip-flop them several times between now and August. The hope is Chase gets a long-term deal, and we don't have to worry about any contract issues in training camp. It also is worth monitoring what happens with Tee Higgins as well. While Robinson was a stud in 2024 and averaged 20.1 PPR points per game, Chase was an absolute monster in winning the Triple Crown with 127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns, and he averaged 23.7 PPR points per game. If Chase and Joe Burrow are healthy and ready to go in training camp, Chase should be the No. 1 overall pick in any PPR format.

Player or players who just missed the cut: This is the range for the top two quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, but I would not draft them in this spot. Instead, the next player ranked for me is Ladd McConkey. As we saw in the playoffs, McConkey is a star after he caught nine passes for 197 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. But he also averaged 17.2 PPR points per game during the regular season, and he should continue to improve in his sophomore campaign. We'll see if the Chargers add another pass catcher of significance this offseason to compete for targets with McConkey, but I love the idea of drafting him in early Round 3 in all leagues.



Dave Richard

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Justin Jefferson

4. Puka Nacua

5. Malik Nabers

6. Saquon Barkley

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown

8. Jahmyr Gibbs

9. Nico Collins

10. De'Von Achane

11. Kyren Williams

12. Brian Thomas Jr.

13. CeeDee Lamb

14. A.J. Brown

15. Rashee Rice

16. Derrick Henry

17. Josh Jacobs

18. Christian McCaffrey

19. Chase Brown

20. Bucky Irving

21. Breece Hall

22. James Cook

23. Ladd McConkey

24. Brock Bowers

25. Mike Evans



My No. 1 overall is . . . : I landed on Chase because he's posted at least 20 PPR points per game in 2022 and 2024 and did average over 20 PPR points in 2023 when Joe Burrow was healthy. There's no sign of him slowing down. Better yet, he might speed up -- if the Bengals keep him and move on from Tee Higgins, then he could be in position to really dominate. Case in point: Chase has played eight games over three years with Burrow and without Higgins. In those eight, he averaged 11.3 targets per game, 18 non-PPR points per game, 22.2 half-PPR points per game, and an astounding 26.4 PPR points per game. He wasn't consistently great -- two huge outliers from 2023 and 2024 boosted those averages -- but he should develop that desired consistency over the course of a season. Let's just hope he doesn't hold out come July.



Player or players who just missed the cut: I think we'll continue to see quarterbacks get pushed down due to supply and demand, but a run on the elite quarterbacks will happen once Round 3 kicks in. The running backs I'd expect to see go around the 2-3 turn include Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor. And the receivers I'd expect to see go around the 2/3 turn include Evans, Tyreek Hill, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tee Higgins. The only tight end I'd expect to see go near the 2/3 turn, besides Bowers, is Trey McBride.



Heath Cummings

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2. Justin Jefferson

3. Bijan Robinson

4. Jahmyr Gibbs

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

6. Saquon Barkley

7. Malik Nabers

8. CeeDee Lamb

9. Puka Nacua

10. Nico Collins

11. Kyren Williams

12. De'Von Achane

13. Brock Bowers

14. Trey McBride

15. Brian Thomas Jr.

16. A.J. Brown

17. Derrick Henry

18. Tee Higgins

19. Joe Mixon

20. Josh Jacobs

21. Terry McLaurin

22. Christian McCaffrey

23. Ladd McConkey

24. Mike Evans

25. George Kittle



My No. 1 overall is . . . : Chase is a 24-year-old wide receiver who just scored more Fantasy points and more Fantasy points per game than any other non-QB in Fantasy Football. I'm not sure what the case against him would be. He'll still have Joe Burrow and they may lose Tee Higgins. Chase has played four seasons in the NFL, and his 17-game pace is over 100 catches, over 1,500 yards, and 13 touchdowns. That's an average season for him, which is remarkable.



Player or players who just missed the cut: Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Taylor, and Bucky Irving just missed the cut, but it's not hard to make a case for any of them in PPR. The case against Kamara is his age, the case against Taylor is his offensive environment, and the case against Irving is that he's a Day 3 running back who only had two months of truly elite production. If any of these three running backs hit their ceiling in 2024, those arguments against them will look just as silly as the arguments against Barkley and Henry in 2024.



Adam Aizer

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Justin Jefferson

4. Puka Nacua

5. Nico Collins

6. Saquon Barkley

7. Jahmyr Gibbs

8. Christian McCaffrey

9. CeeDee Lamb

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown

11. Malik Nabers

12. Brian Thomas Jr.

13. AJ Brown

14. De'Von Achane

15. Brock Bowers

16. Trey McBride

17. Bucky Irving

18. Chase Brown

19. Kyren Williams

20. Josh Allen

21. Lamar Jackson

22. James Cook

23. Josh Jacobs

24. Derrick Henry

25. Breece Hall



My No. 1 overall is . . . : My only concern for Robinson as the No. 1 player in Fantasy is his offense. It's hard to argue against the Eagles, Vikings, Bengals, or Lions offenses, but the Falcons are obviously a question mark. So why Robinson? Well, the Falcons were 20th in scoring entering Week 18, and Robinson was averaging more than 19 PPR points per game. Imagine if their offense takes a step forward in 2025. Plus, have you watched him play? He's incredible. Why Robinson over Barkley? Robinson has 25 more catches than Barkley. Why Robinson over Chase? I still think the elite running back is the most valuable asset in Fantasy.



Player or players who just missed the cut: At some point, I should stop doubting Mike Evans. If I'm ready to buy into Baker Mayfield then I should just buy into Evans being a borderline No. 1 receiver. Evans scored more than 23 PPR points in six games despite missing three games this season. Chase has done that only five times and Jefferson has done that only three times. I also love the lack of target competition for Evans. Age is the only thing holding Evans back. He's the man and deserves Round 2 consideration.



Dan Schneier

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2. Saquon Barkley

3. Bijan Robinson

4. Nico Collins

5. Justin Jefferson

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown

7. Puka Nacua

8. CeeDee Lamb

10. Jahmyr Gibbs

11. Brian Thomas Jr.

12. Malik Nabers

13. De'Von Achane

14. Derrick Henry

15. A.J. Brown

16. Brock Bowers

17. Josh Jacobs

18. Christian McCaffrey

19. Tyreek Hill

20. Jonathan Taylor

21. Kyren Williams

22. Breece Hall

23. George Pickens

24. Joe Mixon

25. Bucky Irving



My No. 1 overall is . . . : Chase is my 1.1 heading into 2025 because of his built-in rapport with Joe Burrow, the opportunity for more volume if Tee Higgins signs elsewhere, his track record, and the anti-fragility argument for taking a top receiver over a running back. Chase has created explosive long touchdowns, he has dominated in the red zone and he has proven to be able to rack up volume. He'll give you some of the highest-scoring weeks on the slate but isn't a boom-or-bust asset. That's what a No. 1 overall pick should be.



Player or players who just missed the cut: Chase Brown belongs on this list if his role from 2024 reprises, but I am skeptical that will be the case. You can also make the argument Bucky Irving belongs on here after his breakout rookie season, or Trey McBride given the state of the tight end position. A strong case can be presented on both fronts.

Jacob Gibbs

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2. Saquon Barkley

3. Bijan Robinson

4. Jahmyr Gibbs

5. De'Von Achane

6. Puka Nacua

7. Justin Jefferson

8. Derrick Henry

9. Bucky Irving

10. Kyren Williams

11. Brock Bowers

12. Nico Collins

13. CeeDee Lamb

14. Amon-Ra St. Brown

15. Malik Nabers

16. Brian Thomas Jr.

17. Jonathan Taylor

18. Josh Jacobs

19. Trey McBride

20. A.J. Brown

21. Christian McCaffrey

22. Chuba Hubbard

23. Rashee Rice

24. Drake London

25. Mike Evans



My No. 1 overall is . . . : There are touchdown regression cases to be made for either Chase or Barkley, and I'm sure I'll make them at some point this offseason. But not today. They're the clear top candidates for 1.1. Bet on great players in great situations.



Player or players who just missed the cut: Speaking of outliers, I imagine we will spend time this summer discussing whether Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or maybe even Jayden Daniels deserve to be bumped up toward the top-20 picks. They certainly have the ability to produce a season that would warrant that type of draft capital, as we just witnessed from Jackson in 2024. If naming one sneaky non-QB who could approach this range, Ladd McConkey is who I'd choose. Depending on what happens during the Chargers offseason, McConkey may profile for a Year 2 breakout into superstardom.