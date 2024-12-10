For most Fantasy football managers, the postseason will begin in Week 15 and everybody that made the Fantasy football playoffs will be looking to optimize their Fantasy football lineups every week moving forward. It takes an all-in mentality to win a Fantasy football championship and if you've managed to save some of your free agency budget, there are some intriguing options on the Week 15 Fantasy football waiver wire. Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is available in roughly half of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and his chemistry with Bryce Young has been growing in recent weeks.

Thielen has been targeted 21 times in the last two weeks and has 17 catches for 201 yards with a touchdown during that span. So how much of your FAB should you be committing if you're looking for wide receiver help, and who else is available to help improve your Fantasy football roster? Before making any Week 15 Fantasy football waiver claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football expert R.J. White has to say.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst. He finished No. 1 among all experts for his draft rankings the first year FantasyPros tracked MLB expert accuracy on their site.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 15

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 15 waiver wire: 49ers running back Patrick Taylor. With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both landing on injured reserve last week, Taylor was elevated from the practice squad and backed up Isaac Guerendo against the Bears. He ran seven times for 25 yards and scored a touchdown but his value this week is probably tied to Guerendo's availability.

"The big question at RB is what happens if last week's must-add player, Isaac Guerendo, has to miss time due to a foot sprain. The lead back work would likely go to Patrick Taylor and make him worth a big bid, but I'm not willing to go as high on him as I was with Guerendo, who had already delivered in spots when called upon this season," White told SportsLine. "Even if Guerendo's injury isn't expected to be serious, I'd look to add Taylor for a 10% bid, just in case."

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Jets running back Isaiah Davis. A fifth-round pick out of South Dakota State, Davis has been somewhat buried on the depth chart behind Breece Hall and fellow rookie Braelon Allen throughout the week. However, with the Jets out of playoff contention and Hall dealing with a sprain in his surgically repaired left knee, Davis racked up 13 touches for 67 yards and a score and now has two touchdowns in the last two weeks.

"Another interesting name at running back is Isaiah Davis, who served in an even timeshare with Braelon Allen as Breece Hall missed Week 14," White said. "That would figure to continue if Hall remains out, but Davis was already intriguing after catching three passes and scoring a TD the week prior, and he saw the third-most targets on the team behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams this week."

