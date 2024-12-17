Whether you're still in the hunt for a championship or just trying to avoid any Fantasy football punishments, continuing to improve your Fantasy football roster is still a must. In addition to giving yourself more options for your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups, working the Fantasy football waiver wire successfully at this stage can help block opponents from adding needed help. If your matchup this week has either Patrick Mahomes or Alvin Kamara and you've been wise with your free agency budget, you might be able to block them from adding a quarterback or running back they can use as a replacement.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst. He finished No. 1 among all experts for his draft rankings the first year FantasyPros tracked MLB expert accuracy on their site. White has continued to excel at season-long and dynasty Fantasy baseball and football formats.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 16

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 16 waiver wire: Browns running back Jerome Ford. This is familiar territory for Ford, who produced 1,132 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns last season when Chubb was lost to a gruesome knee injury in Week 2. He ended a 10-week touchdown drought with a blistering 62-yard run last week against the Chiefs and now he's in position to feature again with Chubb breaking his foot in the game.

"Ford managed a 62-yard touchdown for Cleveland's only points against the Chiefs, and he's even more valuable in PPR as he has remained involved as a receiver even with Chubb back," White told SportsLine. "With the QB position back in flux for Cleveland, Ford has a chance to be the focal point of the offense moving forward, and he's worth starting as at least a flex against the Bengals in Week 16."

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan this week. McMillan was probably on your radar earlier this season when the Bucs lost Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in quick succession, but rookie hadn't quite earned Baker Mayfield's trust to that point and the expected target share didn't materialize. However, McMillan has continued to work his way into a larger role even with Evans back, catching nine passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns the last two weeks.

"Jalen McMillan has delivered strong Fantasy lines in back-to-back weeks, and although they've been touchdown driven I'd still bid 20% to get him in the fold if I'm looking for WR help in the final two weeks of the season. He should continue to see advantageous coverage with defenses needing to focus on trying to slow down Mike Evans," White said. "The Cowboys are up next, and it's hard to see the Bucs offense going into a shell and leaning solely on the run game with how well Mayfield is playing, so McMillan is a flex option next week." See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

