The Saints are a mess on offense heading into Week 10 against the Falcons due to injuries. They might need Taysom Hill to play multiple positions, and that's great for his Fantasy outlook. He's one of my favorite players to use for DFS in this scoring period.



Chris Olave (concussion) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder) have been ruled out, and Jamaal Williams (groin) isn't expected to play. That means Hill should be a factor in all facets of the game, and he could have a repeat performance of what happened in Week 9 at Carolina.



Hill had four catches for 41 yards on five targets against the Panthers, and he also added five carries for 19 yards and a touchdown. In his first meeting with the Falcons in Week 4, Hill had six carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns.



It will be a lot of Hill and Alvin Kamara for the Saints, and Hill should provide plenty of upside at tight end. He's a great price also at $4,000 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel.



I'm excited to use Hill in a lot of lineups this week. He can be a tight end or flex option, and he should be a huge difference-maker for the Saints and Fantasy managers against the Falcons.



For more of my DFS plays for Week 10, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.