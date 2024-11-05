I called last week the worst running back waiver wire I could remember, and Week 10 isn't any better. The position has been awesome for Fantasy Football, and we've seen a low number of running back injuries, which is great. It should mean that you don't need running back help. I hope that's what it means because there isn't a great running back option on the board.

If that means you need to trade for a running back just for this week because of bye weeks, I would look for Kareem Hunt or Chuba Hubbard. They've both been huge assets over the past month, but they may also have expiration dates in the next month. Isiah Pacheco is aiming for a late November return, and we're expecting Jonathon Brooks to make his season debut in Week 10.

I'm still projecting and ranking Hubbard as a starter in Week 10 against the New York Giants. The Giants have allowed 5.1 yards per carry to running backs, the second-highest mark in the league. This also projects as one of Carolina's closest games of the year, so there should be plenty of rush volume.

I am still hopeful that Books becomes a starter in time for the Fantasy Football playoffs, and I am still holding him everywhere. But in Week 10, I would expect a limited role in his first live action in the NFL. He needs to hit a couple of big plays to take touches away from Hubbard.

Now, let's get to the rest of the Week 10 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. If Robinson is out, Austin Ekeler is a must-start running back.

RB Preview Numbers to know

21.8% - - De'Von Achane has a 21.8% target share since Tua Tagovailoa returned. That's second only to Alvin Kamara at running back.

- De'Von Achane has a 21.8% target share since Tua Tagovailoa returned. That's second only to Alvin Kamara at running back. 31 -- After not practicing all week, Tony Pollard handled 31 touches in the Titans Week 9 win over New England. He's a must-start running back.

-- After not practicing all week, Tony Pollard handled 31 touches in the Titans Week 9 win over New England. He's a must-start running back. 72% -- Tyrone Tracy played 72% of the offensive snaps in Week 9. He's the clear RB1.

-- Tyrone Tracy played 72% of the offensive snaps in Week 9. He's the clear RB1. 4.4 -- Tank Bigsby's 4.4 yards after contact per rush attempt is almost a half a yard better than any other running back.

-- Tank Bigsby's 4.4 yards after contact per rush attempt is almost a half a yard better than any other running back. 14.3% - - Jonathan Taylor's 14.3% explosive run rate leads all qualified running backs.

- Jonathan Taylor's 14.3% explosive run rate leads all qualified running backs. 22 -- Kareem Hunt has at least 22 touches in four straight games.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 151 REC 12 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 Jaylen Warren is projected for 8.7 Fantasy points in Week 10. That makes him my RB31 for the week and the best option available off the waiver wire at this position. The Commanders have allowed a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry to running backs this season, and Warren has seen three targets in each of his last three games, so there is a path to double-digit points in full PPR. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 119 REC 25 REYDS 272 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 Hill has a good matchup in what should be a high-scoring island game. You can probably expect somewhere around eight PPR Fantasy points if he doesn't get into the end zone.

Stashes (RB Preview) Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 114 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Spears should be returning from injury soon, possibly as soon as Week 10. he had 17 touches in his last full game. If he can work back into a near 50/50 split with Tony Pollard, he could be a valuable flex down the stretch.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 21.5 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 660 REC 46 REYDS 367 TD 7 FPTS/G 21.2 Kamara had 35 touches last week. I wouldn't expect that, but with Chris Olave likely out, I would expect Kamara to lead the Falcons in rush attempts and targets. He's my number one projected back of the week and the top option in cash games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 665 REC 26 REYDS 108 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.3 I would expect Hubbard's roster rate to be held down by the return of Jonathon Brooks. I do not expect Brooks will have a big impact on Hubbard's workload in the rookie's first game. He has at least 17 touches in eight straight games and a great matchup against the Giants.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.