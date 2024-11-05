I called last week the worst running back waiver wire I could remember, and Week 10 isn't any better. The position has been awesome for Fantasy Football, and we've seen a low number of running back injuries, which is great. It should mean that you don't need running back help. I hope that's what it means because there isn't a great running back option on the board.
If that means you need to trade for a running back just for this week because of bye weeks, I would look for Kareem Hunt or Chuba Hubbard. They've both been huge assets over the past month, but they may also have expiration dates in the next month. Isiah Pacheco is aiming for a late November return, and we're expecting Jonathon Brooks to make his season debut in Week 10.
I'm still projecting and ranking Hubbard as a starter in Week 10 against the New York Giants. The Giants have allowed 5.1 yards per carry to running backs, the second-highest mark in the league. This also projects as one of Carolina's closest games of the year, so there should be plenty of rush volume.
I am still hopeful that Books becomes a starter in time for the Fantasy Football playoffs, and I am still holding him everywhere. But in Week 10, I would expect a limited role in his first live action in the NFL. He needs to hit a couple of big plays to take touches away from Hubbard.
Now, let's get to the rest of the Week 10 RB Preview:
Week 10 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If Robinson is out, Austin Ekeler is a must-start running back.
Numbers to know
- 21.8% -- De'Von Achane has a 21.8% target share since Tua Tagovailoa returned. That's second only to Alvin Kamara at running back.
- 31 -- After not practicing all week, Tony Pollard handled 31 touches in the Titans Week 9 win over New England. He's a must-start running back.
- 72% -- Tyrone Tracy played 72% of the offensive snaps in Week 9. He's the clear RB1.
- 4.4 -- Tank Bigsby's 4.4 yards after contact per rush attempt is almost a half a yard better than any other running back.
- 14.3% -- Jonathan Taylor's 14.3% explosive run rate leads all qualified running backs.
- 22 -- Kareem Hunt has at least 22 touches in four straight games.
Matchups that matter
Kareem Hunt RB
KC Kansas City • #29
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Chase Brown RB
CIN Cincinnati • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Tank Bigsby RB
JAC Jacksonville • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jaylen Warren is projected for 8.7 Fantasy points in Week 10. That makes him my RB31 for the week and the best option available off the waiver wire at this position. The Commanders have allowed a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry to running backs this season, and Warren has seen three targets in each of his last three games, so there is a path to double-digit points in full PPR.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hill has a good matchup in what should be a high-scoring island game. You can probably expect somewhere around eight PPR Fantasy points if he doesn't get into the end zone.
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Spears should be returning from injury soon, possibly as soon as Week 10. he had 17 touches in his last full game. If he can work back into a near 50/50 split with Tony Pollard, he could be a valuable flex down the stretch.
DFS Plays
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Kamara had 35 touches last week. I wouldn't expect that, but with Chris Olave likely out, I would expect Kamara to lead the Falcons in rush attempts and targets. He's my number one projected back of the week and the top option in cash games.
I would expect Hubbard's roster rate to be held down by the return of Jonathon Brooks. I do not expect Brooks will have a big impact on Hubbard's workload in the rookie's first game. He has at least 17 touches in eight straight games and a great matchup against the Giants.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.