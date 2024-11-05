getty-jauan-jennings-brandon-aiyuk-49ers.jpg

It's time to check in on the receivers who have been traded this year. No, I'm not talking about Jonathan Mingo. You can continue to ignore him in redraft. The same probably goes for Mike Williams, though he is slightly more appealing with Russell Wilson's moonball proclivity. We need to talk about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, and Diontae Johnson

It's been a while, but Adams caught seven passes for 91 yards and a score on Thursday Night Football almost a week ago. That performance validates him as low-end WR2 this week and rest of season. I still prefer Garrett Wilson rest of season, but I would not be surprised if there are weeks when Adams is the better play. Maybe even this week.

In his second game with Patrick Mahomes, Hopkins caught eight of nine targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns. The lone incompletion was a miscommunication that likely gets fixed over time. Hopkins looked like a must-start top-12 wide receiver. I'm not going that far yet, but if he does similar against Pat Surtain and the Broncos, there will be no more holding back.

Cooper missed last week with an injury, but still got another week in the building. I think that matters. I expect him to be close to a full-go once he's healthy, which means he'll be a boom/bust WR3 with the potential to elevate to the top-15 discussion. He's a good buy low right now.

Johnson did nothing in his Baltimore debut. Unlike Hopkins, I don't expect a big leap in his second week. I am viewing Johnson as a must-hold receiver right now, but I'm not considering starting him in Week 10.

As always, you can find my projections for every position over at Sportsline.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We don't want to start any Saints wide receivers
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
BUF Buffalo
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Khalil Shakir is a solid number two wide receiver
Numbers to Know
  • 21.3 -- Nico Collins leads all wide receivers averaging 21.3 FPPG. If he's active you're starting him.
  • 16.5 -- CeeDee Lamb averaged 16.5 PPR FPPG in Cooper Rush's five starts in 2022. If he's active you're starting him. 
  • 6.4 -- Michael Pittman is averaging a career-low 6.4 yards per target. He's not healthy and he shouldn't be a starter for you.
  • 2.79 -- Jauan Jennings is averaging 2.79 yards per route run. If he's healthy coming out of the bye he's a WR3 at worst.
  • 9 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has nine end zone targets this season, fourth amongst wide receivers this season.
  • 51 -- DeAndre Hopkins played 51 snaps in Week 9, a season-high. 
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND BUF -4 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
12.4
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
45
REYDS
471
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.7
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC MIN -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
28
REYDS
273
TD
3
FPTS/G
11
player headshot
Darnell Mooney WR
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
68
REYDS
588
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.4
player headshot
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT WAS -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
16.2
WR RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
60
REYDS
598
TD
6
FPTS/G
15.1
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
ARI Arizona • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ ARI -1 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11.9
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
55
REYDS
445
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 10 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN LAC -7.5 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
2nd
WR RNK
29th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
27
REYDS
282
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.8
Week 9 was the second time in six games that Johnston has topped 20 PPR Fantasy points. The Chargers are trending away from the run ever so slightly so there is a real hope they can support two Fantasy-relevant wide receivers. Johnston's aDOT is down to 11 this season, which is good. His YAC/R reception is currently 8.0, which is awesome.
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE CHI -6 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
37th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
44
REYDS
391
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
Caleb Williams is averaging 8.9 yards per attempt when targeting Rome Odunze. His throws to D.J. Moore (6.2) and Keenan Allen (4.7) have been far less effective. Odunze played 88% of the snaps in Week 9 and saw his second-highest target total (7) of the season. Rookie often break out in the second half, it may be Odunze's time.
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
CAR Carolina • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
47%
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
41
REYDS
244
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.5
With Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo shipped off there is a real opportunity for a 30% target share from Legette rest of season. Those targets won't be as valuable if the team sticks with Bryce Young, but he should still be a WR3. I would be slightly less excited about him if Adam Thielen returns to the team healthy.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Demario Douglas WR
NE New England • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -6 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
WR RNK
36th
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
48
REYDS
306
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.1
Douglas and Maye finally played another full game together and Douglas saw nine targets. The down side is that he only scored 10.5 PPR Fantasy points on those nine targets. I'm not ready to start him but I do want to make sure he's rostered in all of my PPR leagues.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Justin Jefferson WR
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC MIN -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
19.5
WR RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
69
REYDS
783
TD
5
FPTS/G
19.7
Ja'Marr Chase is playing on Thursday, CeeDee Lamb lost his QB, and Nico Collins is returning from an extended absence. That makes Justin Jefferson the pretty clear top option in cash games. It doesn't hurt that his opponent has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
17.6
WR RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
84
REYDS
660
TD
4
FPTS/G
18.5
I wouldn't touch Lamb in cash games. He has a shoulder injury, a backup QB, and he's facing a much-improved Eagles defense. But it's worth noting he had multiple games over 20 PPR Fantasy points with Rush in the past. it's always worth considering a player of his ability when his roster rate figures to be low.
