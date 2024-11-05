It's time to check in on the receivers who have been traded this year. No, I'm not talking about Jonathan Mingo. You can continue to ignore him in redraft. The same probably goes for Mike Williams, though he is slightly more appealing with Russell Wilson's moonball proclivity. We need to talk about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, and Diontae Johnson.

It's been a while, but Adams caught seven passes for 91 yards and a score on Thursday Night Football almost a week ago. That performance validates him as low-end WR2 this week and rest of season. I still prefer Garrett Wilson rest of season, but I would not be surprised if there are weeks when Adams is the better play. Maybe even this week.

In his second game with Patrick Mahomes, Hopkins caught eight of nine targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns. The lone incompletion was a miscommunication that likely gets fixed over time. Hopkins looked like a must-start top-12 wide receiver. I'm not going that far yet, but if he does similar against Pat Surtain and the Broncos, there will be no more holding back.

Cooper missed last week with an injury, but still got another week in the building. I think that matters. I expect him to be close to a full-go once he's healthy, which means he'll be a boom/bust WR3 with the potential to elevate to the top-15 discussion. He's a good buy low right now.

Johnson did nothing in his Baltimore debut. Unlike Hopkins, I don't expect a big leap in his second week. I am viewing Johnson as a must-hold receiver right now, but I'm not considering starting him in Week 10.

Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. We don't want to start any Saints wide receivers Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Khalil Shakir is a solid number two wide receiver

WR Preview Numbers to Know

21.3 -- Nico Collins leads all wide receivers averaging 21.3 FPPG. If he's active you're starting him.

-- Nico Collins leads all wide receivers averaging 21.3 FPPG. If he's active you're starting him. 16.5 -- CeeDee Lamb averaged 16.5 PPR FPPG in Cooper Rush's five starts in 2022. If he's active you're starting him.

-- CeeDee Lamb averaged 16.5 PPR FPPG in Cooper Rush's five starts in 2022. If he's active you're starting him. 6.4 -- Michael Pittman is averaging a career-low 6.4 yards per target. He's not healthy and he shouldn't be a starter for you.

-- Michael Pittman is averaging a career-low 6.4 yards per target. He's not healthy and he shouldn't be a starter for you. 2.79 -- Jauan Jennings is averaging 2.79 yards per route run. If he's healthy coming out of the bye he's a WR3 at worst.

-- Jauan Jennings is averaging 2.79 yards per route run. If he's healthy coming out of the bye he's a WR3 at worst. 9 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has nine end zone targets this season, fourth amongst wide receivers this season.

-- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has nine end zone targets this season, fourth amongst wide receivers this season. 51 -- DeAndre Hopkins played 51 snaps in Week 9, a season-high.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BUF -4 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 45 REYDS 471 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIN -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 273 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 68 REYDS 588 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT WAS -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 16.2 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 60 REYDS 598 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ ARI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 55 REYDS 445 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (WR Preview) Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LAC -7.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 27 REYDS 282 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.8 Week 9 was the second time in six games that Johnston has topped 20 PPR Fantasy points. The Chargers are trending away from the run ever so slightly so there is a real hope they can support two Fantasy-relevant wide receivers. Johnston's aDOT is down to 11 this season, which is good. His YAC/R reception is currently 8.0, which is awesome. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -6 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 391 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Caleb Williams is averaging 8.9 yards per attempt when targeting Rome Odunze. His throws to D.J. Moore (6.2) and Keenan Allen (4.7) have been far less effective. Odunze played 88% of the snaps in Week 9 and saw his second-highest target total (7) of the season. Rookie often break out in the second half, it may be Odunze's time. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 41 REYDS 244 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 With Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo shipped off there is a real opportunity for a 30% target share from Legette rest of season. Those targets won't be as valuable if the team sticks with Bryce Young, but he should still be a WR3. I would be slightly less excited about him if Adam Thielen returns to the team healthy.

Stashes (WR Preview) Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -6 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 48 REYDS 306 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Douglas and Maye finally played another full game together and Douglas saw nine targets. The down side is that he only scored 10.5 PPR Fantasy points on those nine targets. I'm not ready to start him but I do want to make sure he's rostered in all of my PPR leagues.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIN -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 19.5 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 69 REYDS 783 TD 5 FPTS/G 19.7 Ja'Marr Chase is playing on Thursday, CeeDee Lamb lost his QB, and Nico Collins is returning from an extended absence. That makes Justin Jefferson the pretty clear top option in cash games. It doesn't hurt that his opponent has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 17.6 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 84 REYDS 660 TD 4 FPTS/G 18.5 I wouldn't touch Lamb in cash games. He has a shoulder injury, a backup QB, and he's facing a much-improved Eagles defense. But it's worth noting he had multiple games over 20 PPR Fantasy points with Rush in the past. it's always worth considering a player of his ability when his roster rate figures to be low.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

