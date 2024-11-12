pacheco.jpg

Isiah Pacheco has had his practice window opened to return from Injured Reserve. If you're a Pacheco Fantasy manager, that sounds like music to your ears. If you've been starting Kareem Hunt, it sounds quite different. I think people should be very careful with both backs once Pacheco is officially active.

Let's start with a Week 11 discussion. For now, we are not expecting Pacheco to return to play in Week 11, which makes Kareem Hunt close to a must-start RB2. He has five straight games with at least 20 touches, and he's scored a touchdown or reached 100 total yards in all five. Since Week 5, he's been the number five running back in Fantasy Football, averaging 18 PPR Fantasy points per game. The Bills have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points points per game to opposing running backs. As long as we're right about Pacheco not being ready yet, you should start Hunt.

Longterm, things are much messier. Pacheco is returning from a broken leg and Hunt has done everything the Chiefs have asked of them. When Pacheco is back I would expect a full-blown committee with both Pacheco and Hunt ranking as flexes. I think Pacheco will be better in the Fantasy Football playoffs, but he may be still ramping up at that point.

In the trade market, whether they're a buy or a sell determines on cost. I expect that someone in your league may look at Pacheco as an RB1 for the playoffs. If they do, I would be selling him. I may also try to buy Hunt as a short-term starter, the Chiefs have the Panthers and Raiders in the next two weeks and they don't have to active Pacheco to the game-day roster until after those games.

In other words, I'm not sure Pacheco managers should be as excited about this news as they are, and I'm not sure the Hunt managers should be so despondent.

Now, let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Tank Bigsby RB
JAC Jacksonville • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Travis Etienne is a borderline RB2 without Bigsby
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 22.3 -- Since Week 5 Bijan Robinson is averaging 22.3 FPPG, tops amongst running backs.
  • 68.9% -- Kareem Hunt has handled 68.9% of the Chiefs rush attempts since Week 5.
  • 54% -- Tony Pollard played 54% of the Titans offensive snaps in Tyjae Spears' first game back. This looks like a committee again.
  • 42 -- De'Von Achane has 42 receptions in nine games. Alvin Kamara is the only running back with more.
  • 19 -- Christian McCaffrey saw 19 touches in his 2024 debut. He's an RB1 again.
  • 35.4% -- Kenneth Walker leads all running backs with a 35.4% tackle avoid rate.
  • 17.7 -- Austin Ekeler has averaged 17.7 PPR FPPG over the past two weeks without Brian Robinson. He's a start if Robinson misses another week.
  • 1 -- Javonte Williams had just one carry in Week 10 as Audric Estime took over early downs.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Kareem Hunt RB
KC Kansas City • #29
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
12.8
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
449
REC
14
REYDS
116
TD
5
FPTS/G
16.8
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
10.2
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
645
REC
17
REYDS
152
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.7
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -13 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
13.3
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
298
REC
19
REYDS
96
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
player headshot
Nick Chubb RB
CLE Cleveland • #24
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
12.1
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
113
REC
2
REYDS
6
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.8
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
12.1
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
666
REC
28
REYDS
154
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.3
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Audric Estime RB
DEN Denver • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
11th
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
16%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
148
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.1
It's been a while since we had a low-rostered running back on the waiver wire who might see 15 touches the next week. Estime had 14 carries against the Chiefs and faces a more favorable matchup this week against Atlanta. The downside is that he has zero targets on the season. The upside is that he leads all Broncos running backs in efficiency at 5.1 yards per carry. He could be an RB2 in non-PPR leagues, but he's more of a flex in leagues where catches count.
player headshot
Cam Akers RB
MIN Minnesota • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
19th
RB RNK
41st
ROSTERED
33%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
231
REC
7
REYDS
32
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.8
Aaron Jones took a shot to the ribs in Week 10 and we won't likely know his status before Friday. If he's out, Akers would be a borderline RB2. He out-carries Ty Chandler three-to-one in Week 10 and saw the only running back target that didn't go Jones way. Still, this isn't a great matchup and we don't know how hurt Jones is.
player headshot
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
31st
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
161
REC
15
REYDS
80
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.5
Spears' floor is much higher than Akers, and if something happens to Tony Pollard down the stretch, Spears' upside might be higher too. Spears has three or more targets in half of his games this season and 22 carries combined in his last two healthy games. He's a flex with Pollard healthy and has top-15 upside if Pollard misses a game.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -6.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
213
REC
25
REYDS
189
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.6
If you're looking for a back to stash in case of injury you'd be hard-pressed to do better than Charbonnet. He was a top-10 back early this year when Kenneth Walker missed time, but he's seen his roster rate dip below 60% because Seattle was on bye. If you're just looking for bench upside he's a great add.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE NO -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
19.8
RB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
715
REC
51
REYDS
421
TD
7
FPTS/G
20.7
Kamara had a down week last week and still scored 15.9 PPR Fantasy points. That's exactly the type of floor you want in your cash game anchors. He has seven straight games with at least six targets and is functioning as the number one option in both the run game and the pass game for the Saints.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Nick Chubb RB
CLE Cleveland • #24
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
12.1
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
113
REC
2
REYDS
6
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.8
Chubb has been terribly inefficient and the Saints bounced back last week, so I would expect Chubb's roster rate to be very low. I think last week's Saints performance was a mirage and they'll let down against a Browns team coming off bye. The Saints have given up the second most FPPG to opposing running backs and a league-worst 5.17 yards per carry to the position.
RB Preview
My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.