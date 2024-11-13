CeeDee Lamb struggled in his first start with Cooper Rush in place of the injured Dak Prescott (hamstring) in Week 10 against Philadelphia, but hopefully better days are ahead. I still like Lamb as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 11 against Houston.

Against the Eagles, Lamb had six catches for 21 yards on 10 targets. As most of you know by now, he lost a potential touchdown in the sun, but hopefully, that won't be an issue against the Texans.

Lamb should continue to get double digits in targets, and Philadelphia's defense is among the best in the NFL right now. Houston's secondary isn't as stout, and the Texans are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

There have been eight receivers who scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Houston in the past five games, including six with at least 17.4 PPR points. I'm hopeful that Lamb can reach that number as Rush is more comfortable in his second start.

It will be hard to consider Lamb a No. 1 Fantasy receiver until we see him perform at a high level with Rush. But you're still starting Lamb in all leagues, and hopefully, it's a sunny outlook for Lamb with his production in Week 11.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 68 REYDS 483 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 Ridley was reunited with Will Levis in Week 10 at the Chargers, and Ridley surprised us with his best game of the season in a tough matchup. He finished the game with five catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets for 25.4 PPR points, and he's now scored at least 22.6 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has five games in a row with at least eight targets, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 430 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Meyers should benefit with Gardner Minshew remaining the starting quarterback for the Raiders heading into Week 11 at Miami, and I like Meyers as a solid No. 2 receiver in all leagues. He's hot coming off the bye for Las Vegas since he scored at least 17.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Chiefs and Bengals. He has 18 targets over that span for 14 catches, 157 yards, and a touchdown, and he should have success against the Dolphins, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in the past three games. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 77 REYDS 569 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Sutton is on fire heading into Week 11 against the Falcons, and I would start him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 17.1 PPR points in three games in a row against the Panthers, Ravens, and Chiefs, and he has at least nine targets, six catches, and 70 yards in each outing, including one touchdown. The Falcons are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.5 PPR points against Atlanta this season. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 264 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 I hope the bye in Week 10 didn't cool Tillman off because he was on fire in his three previous games. He scored at least 18.1 PPR points in each outing over that span against the Bengals, Ravens, and Chargers, and I like him as a solid No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Saints in Week 11. New Orleans is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Saints in the past three games. Jerry Jeudy is also worth using as a sleeper in Week 11, and he scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each of his past two games. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 47 REYDS 497 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.2 Jennings played his first game since Brandon Aiyuk (knee) was lost for the season in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and Jennings looked awesome with seven catches for 93 yards on 11 targets for 16.3 PPR points. I'm going to start Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues again in Week 11 against Seattle, and this is a great matchup. The Seahawks are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 16.0 PPR points against Seattle in the past six games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. DK Metcalf (knee) is expected to return in Week 11 at San Francisco following Seattle's bye in Week 10, but hopefully that doesn't slow down Smith-Njigba. He scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of his past six games, including a dominant outing in Week 9 against the Rams with seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. I like Smith-Njigba as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Metcalf is back, and Smith-Njigba has top-20 upside if Metcalf is out again in Week 11. Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Nico Collins (hamstring) is expected to return from his five-game absence, but I still like Dell as a high-end No. 3 receiver even with Collins back on the field. In the past three games, Dell has 22 targets for 15 catches, 200 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of those outings. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and Collins and Dell have the chance to both excel in this matchup. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie The Bengals secondary has been abused of late, which sets up well for McConkey and Quentin Johnston to both play well in Week 11. In the past three games against the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens, five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, including four touchdowns. McConkey has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Johnston has two touchdowns in his past two outings and is averaging 16.2 PPR points over that span. Both Chargers receivers are worth using as No. 3 receivers in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Williams returned from his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances in Week 10 at Houston and had three catches for 53 yards on five targets. He could see an uptick in targets in Week 11 against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, since Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is banged up and didn't practice Wednesday. And Williams has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in all three of his home games this season.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 607 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.3 Thomas has scored 6.2 PPR points or less in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Vikings, and his game against Minnesota was troubling because Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) was out. Lawrence isn't playing in Week 11 at Detroit, and I'm nervous to start Thomas with Mac Jones under center again. Against the Vikings, Thomas had two catches for 12 yards on three targets from Jones. I would only start Thomas in three-receiver leagues in Week 11. DeAndre Hopkins WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 38 REYDS 344 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Hopkins has played three games for the Chiefs since coming to Kansas City via trade from Tennessee. He scored 4.9 PPR points in Week 8 at Las Vegas, 28.6 PPR points in Week 9 against Tampa Bay, and 9.6 PPR points against Denver in Week 10. The Buccaneers' matchup was easy, and my concern was he just beat up on a bad defense. This week, he's not facing a bad defense in the Bills, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'm only starting Hopkins in three-receiver leagues in this matchup. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 66 REYDS 398 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 I'm hopeful that new Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown helps Moore break out of his slump, but I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in Week 11 against the Packers. Moore has scored 7.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row. He has not topped four catches, 33 yards, or scored a touchdown in every game over that span, and he had at least six targets in each of his past two outings against Arizona and New England. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Evan Williams are expected to return for the Packers after being out with injuries, and Moore combined for just 14.9 PPR points in two games against Green Bay last season. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Waddle once again had a down game in Week 10 at the Rams with 8.6 PPR points, and he has not reached 9.0 PPR points since Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa is leaning heavily on De'Von Achane in the passing game, and the emergence of Jonnu Smith has also been a problem for Waddle. He might need Tyreek Hill to sit at some point with his wrist injury to save his Fantasy value, but right now, Waddle is only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues.