After George Pickens had two almost touchdowns in Week 8 I told you to buy low. After he torched the Washington Commanders for 20.5 PPR Fantasy points, that's no longer possible. Now you have to buy high, and I am still 100% on board.

In three games with Russell Wilson at quarterback Pickens has caught 14 of 21 targets for 276 yards and two touchdowns. On a per-game basis, he is WR8 over that stretch. I'm still not sure we've seen the best of him. That's because Wilson has still yet to throw 30 passes in a game. Week 11 was the closest the Steelers have come to a pass-heavy game script but the Commanders defense has been much better against the pass than the run so Arthur Smith stuck with the ground game as long as he could. I don't imagine he'll have that luxury against the pass-funnel Ravens in Week 12.

Pass funnel is a good way to describe a large chunk of the Steelers remaining schedule. They have two games against Baltimore and two against the Bengals, who are both good against the run and bad against the pass. They face the Chiefs, who have the second-best run defense in the league. I suspect we're going to see a few 30-pass games from Wilson down the stretch and a few 10-target games from Pickens. He legitimately might be a top-five wide receiver in the second half.

So even though the price has gone up, I'm still buying Pickens.

As always, you can find my projections for every position over at Sportsline.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Josh Downs is a must-start receiver while Alex Pierce and Adonai Mitchell are boom/bust flexes.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

21.5 -- Since Week 7 Cedric Tillman is WR2 per game, averaging 21.5 PPR FPPG.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 82 REYDS 649 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.9 DeAndre Hopkins WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 38 REYDS 344 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Davante Adams WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND NYJ -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 16.1 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 66 REYDS 415 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Adds (WR Preview) Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 50 REYDS 249 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.4 My top two adds at the wide receiver position are both Browns, what could go wrong? Elijah Mooore has 27 targets in his last three games, Jerry Jeudy has 25. Both are in play as number three wide receivers against the Saints in Week 11. Jeudy had his best game of the season, with 14.3 PPR Fantasy points in the Browns last game, Moore was even better with 16.5 in Week 8. I prefer Moore in full PPR and Jeudy in half or non. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 61 REYDS 418 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 516 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 Pierce ranks fifth in Fantasy points per target at 2.46. He just matched his season-high with seven targets in the team's first game without Michael Pittman. In the two games Pierce has seen seven targets he's averaging 17.4 PPR FPPG.

Stashes (WR Preview) Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 45 REYDS 284 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.4 We often see a rookie bump coming out of the bye and I actually expect Legette's roster rate to go down this week, not up. If you see him dropped and have a roster spot, add him. He could be a solid WR3 in the Fantasy playofffs.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN Cincinnati • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 19.1 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 87 REYDS 981 TD 10 FPTS/G 22.5 I have Chase projected for five more Fantasy points than any other wide receiver on the main slate this weekend. It would be hard to price him high enough.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 430 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Meyers has been WR15 on a per-game basis since Week 3. He's scored at least 17 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games since he returned from injury. He's priced like a number three wide receiver and will go overlooked because of questions about the offense and the quarterback.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to find my projections for every position over at Sportsline.