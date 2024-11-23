Hunter Henry has thrived with Drake Maye under center, and Henry should continue to make plays at Miami. He's one of my favorite DFS options to use in Week 12.



Henry has played five healthy games with Maye, and he has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four of them. He has three games over that span with at least eight targets, and hopefully, Maye continues to feature Henry in Week 12 at Miami.



The Dolphins have also been miserable against tight ends of late, with Trey McBride (21.4 PPR points) and Brock Bowers (31.3 PPR points) having huge outings in two of the past four weeks. But also Buffalo's tight ends of, Dalton Kincaid and Quintin Morris combined for 14.4 PPR points in Week 9, and Davis Allen had five catches for 34 yards on six targets in Week 10. This is a good matchup for Henry.



He's also a great price. Henry is $4,000 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. I'm excited to see him and Maye connect for several big plays against the Dolphins this week.





For more of my DFS plays for Week 12, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.