Mike Evans is back in Week 12 after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Giants. I'm expecting Evans to have a strong finish to the 2024 campaign.



As we're all aware, Evans has a 10-year streak of gaining 1,000 receiving yards in each season. He comes into Week 12 with 335 receiving yards with eight games to play, so he's well short -- for now.



For Evans to extend his streak, he needs to average 95 yards per game over the final seven games of the season. And I'm counting on him to get there, starting against the Giants.

Now, only one receiver has topped 95 receiving yards against the Giants, but seven receivers have scored at least 14.4 PPR points against this secondary. That's great news for Evans and his Fantasy outlook in Week 12.



Evans' best game this season was only 94 yards in Week 4 against Philadelphia, but he hasn't played a game yet without Chris Godwin (ankle), who is out for the year. Evans should soak up targets from Baker Mayfield, who will likely do all he can to keep the streak alive for his No. 1 target.



We'll see how this plays out over the next seven weeks. We're glad Evans is back, and hopefully, he can keep his streak alive.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 58 REYDS 588 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.6 Jennings looks like the best San Francisco wide receiver heading into Week 12 at Green Bay, and he has top-10 upside given his recent level of play. In two games since returning from a two-game absence with a hip injury, Jennings has 17 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets, and he scored at least 16.3 PPR points in each outing against Tampa Bay and Seattle. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) missed practice Wednesday, which is a positive for Jennings, and Green Bay has allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 678 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.8 Smith-Njigba is on fire heading into Week 12 against Arizona, and hopefully he continues his recent level of play. In his past two games against the Rams and 49ers, Smith-Njigba has 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets, and he scored at least 21.8 PPR points in each outing. He also scored 12.9 PPR points in Week 8 against Buffalo, and hopefully that's his floor for the rest of the season. Smith-Njigba scored 16.3 PPR points against the Cardinals in Seattle last year, and hopefully he has a similar performance in Week 12. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 63 REYDS 615 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.9 McConkey and Quentin Johnston are both worth starting in Week 12 against the Ravens, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. McConkey should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he has scored at least 18.3 PPR points in two of his past four games. Johnston should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues, and he has scored a touchdown in three games in a row. Baltimore has allowed 70 catches, 962 yards and six touchdowns to receivers in its past five games on 119 targets, with seven guys scoring at least 12.9 PPR points over that span. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 60 REYDS 499 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.7 The last time we saw Harrison in Week 10 against the Jets he scored 16.4 PPR points, and that's the second time in his past three games where he reached that total. I hope the Cardinals used the bye week to figure out more ways to get Harrison the ball, and he scored 23.1 PPR points in his last road outing in Week 8 at Miami. And hopefully the trend for No. 1 receivers continues against Seattle since seven opposing top receivers in a row have scored at least 16.5 PPR points, including four scoring at least 20.7 PPR points during that stretch. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 71 REYDS 567 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.7 Downs played well with Anthony Richardson under center in Week 11, and Downs should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 12 against the Lions. Detroit is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and at least one receiver has scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Lions in every game this season, with nine receivers scoring at least 16.1 PPR points. Downs had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 11 at the Jets, and he has now scored at least 19.4 PPR points in his past two starts with Richardson. Downs has also scored at least 12.0 PPR points in four games in a row overall.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ridley had a disappointing game in Week 11 against Minnesota with four catches for 58 yards on six targets, which snapped his three-game streak of scoring at least 12.3 PPR points. It also was his fewest targets since Week 4. I expect him to get back on track in Week 12 against the Texans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. It might come in garbage time if Houston is playing with a lead, and the Texans have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13.8 PPR points in their past five games. You can also use Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as a sleeper in deeper leagues, and he has five touchdowns in his past six games. DeAndre Hopkins WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Hopkins hasn't been a reliable Fantasy receiver since joining the Chiefs with one game of significance in four outings, but I like him as a No. 3 option in Week 12 against the Panthers. Xavier Worthy is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and I expect Patrick Mahomes to pad his stats in this matchup coming off Kansas City's first loss of the season in Week 11 at Buffalo. There have been 10 receivers with at least 12.0 PPR points against Carolina this season, and two times where a pair of receivers did that in the same game. Hopkins and Worthy will hopefully join that list in Week 12. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. As expected, Williams played well in Week 11 against Jacksonville with four catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on six targets for 22.6 PPR points. That's now five games with at least 14.4 PPR points in the eight games he's played, so he's worth the risk of starting almost every week for the chance of him having a big performance. That includes Week 12 at the Colts, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season. And if Sam LaPorta (shoulder) remains out again for the second week in a row then we could see Williams get six-plus targets for just the fourth time all year. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. We're not going to have every Browns receiver post a solid stat line every week, but Jameis Winston is doing a great job of giving all of his guys chances to make plays. Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and Moore all have three games in a row with at least eight targets thanks to Winston, and that should continue against Pittsburgh. I have Tillman and Jeudy, in that order, ranked as No. 2 Fantasy receivers for Week 12. Moore is a No. 3 receiver, but he's now scored at least 16.5 PPR points in two of three starts with Winston. This isn't an easy matchup against the Steelers, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. But given the volume for the Browns trio of receivers, they all have the chance for quality production in this Thursday night showdown. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Douglas had six catches for 59 yards on nine targets in Week 5 against Miami in the final start for Jacoby Brissett. I hope he gets nine targets against the Dolphins in the rematch with Drake Maye now under center. Douglas has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 10.5 PPR points in all of them, including two outings with at least 14.8 PPR points. Five receivers have scored at least 14.0 PPR points against the Dolphins in their past four games, and I like Douglas as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 12.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -8 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 74 REYDS 541 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 Dell comes into Week 12 against Tennessee having scored 9.8 PPR points or less in each of his past two games against Detroit and Dallas. This despite getting at least seven targets in each outing, and he only has four games this season with double digits in PPR points. I'm expecting Nico Collins to go off in this matchup now that he's two games back from his hamstring injury. Dell might score for the third time this season, but without a touchdown he might not have a huge stat line in Week 12. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF GB -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 I wanted to add Watson in every league heading into Week 12 against San Francisco. But I'm not ready to start him in most formats. He was awesome in Week 11 at Chicago with four catches for 150 yards on four targets, but that's just the second time all season he's scored more than 10.3 PPR points. And he only has two touchdowns all year. San Francisco might be without standout pass rusher Nick Bosa (hip), but the 49ers are still No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs should all be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers against San Francisco in Week 12. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -7.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 47 REYDS 404 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 I keep hoping that if I continue to list Waddle as a sit receiver that he'll snap out of his slump to spite me, but we've had no such luck. He comes into Week 12 having scored 8.6 PPR points or less in nine games in a row, and he only has one touchdown all season. Jonnu Smith has passed Waddle as the No. 2 receiving option for the Dolphins behind Tyreek Hill, and Waddle has three games in his past five outings with three targets or less. At this point he's only worth using as a No. 3 receiver in deep leagues in Week 12. Keenan Allen WR CHI Chicago • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 56 REYDS 282 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze benefitted with Thomas Brown taking over as the offensive coordinator for the Bears in Week 11 against Green Bay, but Allen once again struggled. He had four catches for 41 yards on eight targets, and he can't be trusted in Week 12 against the Vikings. Even though Minnesota is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, that should benefit Moore and Odunze, who both scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Green Bay. Allen has scored double digits in PPR just once, which was Week 6 against Jacksonville. He's only worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deep leagues.