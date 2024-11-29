Ladd McConkey is playing well coming into Week 13 at Atlanta, and he should remain productive in this matchup. He's one of my favorite DFS plays for this scoring period.



McConkey has 15 targets in his past two games against Cincinnati and Baltimore, and he caught 12 of them for 206 yards. He has now scored at least 14.3 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's clearly the No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert.



McConkey should stay hot against the Falcons, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Atlanta has allowed

57 catches, 713 yards and six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and five receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against the Falcons over that span.



I love the price for McConkey also since he's $6,100 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel. And McConkey played at the University of Georgia and is from Chatsworth, GA., so this is a homecoming game for him.



For more of my DFS plays for Week 13, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.