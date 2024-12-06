Revenge games are fun, and Calvin Ridley has a good one this week against Jacksonville. He's one of my favorite players to use in DFS for Week 14.



Ridley, who spent 2023 with the Jaguars, has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his past five games, and Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Four receivers in the past four games have scored at least 18.7 PPR points against the Jaguars, and Ridley should have the chance to connect with Will Levis a lot in this matchup.



Ridley is also an excellent value in Week 14. He's $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel, and I expect him to have a standout performance against his former team.



For more of my DFS plays for Week 14, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.