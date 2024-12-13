Rico Dowdle is hot heading into Week 15 at Carolina, and I expect him to have another outstanding game against the Panthers. He's one of my favorite DFS options for this week.

Dowdle comes into Week 15 with three games in a row with at least 19 total touches, and he has at least 98 total yards in each outing against Washington, the Giants and Cincinnati. In his past two games, Dowdle has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each contest, which includes consecutive games of at least 112 rushing yards.

The Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four running backs in their past five games have rushed for at least 103 yards. Those same four running backs (Alvin Kamara, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Bucky Irving and Saquon Barkley) also scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each game.

Dowdle is a great price this week as well. He's $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel, and I expect him to have one of his best games of the season against the Panthers in Week 15.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 15, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.