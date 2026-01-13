The Bills reverted Gore to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ty Johnson (ankle) missed Sunday's wild-card win over Jacksonville, giving Gore an opportunity to log his first non-preseason NFL action as a pro. Gore ended up playing four offensive snaps, catching his only target for six yards. If Johnson is unable to return to action for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Denver, Gore could be elevated again, though he'd be well behind James Cook and Ray Davis in the RB pecking order.