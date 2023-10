Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thomas continues to miss time due to a hamstring injury sustained Week 1, meaning Sunday will mark his sixth absence in a row. With Joshua Ezeudu (toe) now on IR and Matt Peart (shoulder) also ruled out for Week 7, the Giants may have to rearrange things across the O-line in order to find a starter at LT versus Washington.