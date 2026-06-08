Giants' Beaux Collins: Working with trainer

Collins (concussion) was spotted working with trainers on the side of practice Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It appears Collins has still not returned to full health after missing the Giants' final eight games last season with a neck injury and a concussion. The Notre Dame product caught two of six targets for 25 yards across nine contests in 2025, contributing on both offense (84 snaps) and special teams (110 snaps). Once fully healthy, Collins is expected to compete for a similar role ahead of the 2026 campaign.