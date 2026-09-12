The Giants elevated Berrios from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Berrios was among New York's roster cuts on Aug. 30, but he found himself back on the team's practice squad one day later, with an expectation that he'd have a Week 1 role. If Malik Nabers (knee) is inhibited or not able to suit up Sunday night, Berrios could be a factor on offense, but his most likely path to snaps is as a returner, as he's averaged 24.9 yards per kick return and 11.3 yards per punt return during his seven-year career.