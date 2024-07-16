Jones (knee) said Tuesday during an appearance on the Simms Complete podcast that he has had a "pretty smooth process" and "no real setbacks" in his recovery from the ACL surgery he underwent in November, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. "At this point, I'm doing pretty much everything -- running, cutting, everything I need to do," Jones said.

The quarterback didn't explicitly say that he's been medically cleared for the start of training camp next week, but he previously said in June that he expects to be on the field. Once he's cleared for 11-on-11 contact drills, a healthy Jones will look to prove that he's the Giants' long-term answer at quarterback. The team eschewed using the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft on a signal-caller and instead selected wideout Malik Nabers, and the front office appears to be betting that the addition of a dynamic receiver and better health from the offensive line will be enough to prop up the offense. Jones is entering the second season of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023, and if the Giants elect to go in a different direction at quarterback following the 2024 campaign, the team would incur only $22.2 million in dead money by cutting him.