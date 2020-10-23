Freeman didn't return to Thursday's 22-21 loss to the Eagles after exiting in the third quarter with an ankle injury, Tom Canavan of the Associated Press reports.

Before departing, Freeman played only 12 snaps, carrying three times for eight yards while failing to haul in his lone target. Wayne Gallman stepped in after Freeman's early exit and was New York's most productive back on the night, finishing with 34 yards and a score on 10 carries to go with five receptions for 20 yards on five targets. The Giants won't hold a formal practice again until next Thursday, at which time more information on the severity of Freeman's injury will become available. He'll have 11 days to heal up in advance of a Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers in Week 8.