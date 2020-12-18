Freeman (ankle) looked good at Friday's practice and appears close to a return, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants designated Freeman to return from injured reserve earlier Friday, so he could have an outside chance at being activated ahead of Sunday's game against Cleveland. Whether Freeman rejoins the active roster this week or ahead of either of the Giants' final two games of the regular season, the 28-year-old may have to settle for a smaller role than he enjoyed prior to suffering the ankle injury. Wayne Gallman has done solid work in the Giants' lead back for the past month and a half and may have leapfrogged a healthy Freeman on the depth chart.