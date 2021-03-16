Booker signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Giants on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Booker saw his workload spike in 2020, as he tallied 93 rushes and 17 receptions with Las Vegas. He showed decent explosiveness, breaking off four runs of more than 20 yards while also finding the end zone on three occasions. Booker isn't likely to get a heavy workload in 2021, though he'll complement Saquon Barkley (knee) in the Giants backfield.
