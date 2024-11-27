Lock is expected to serve as the Giants' starting quarterback in Thursday's game against the Cowboys with Tommy DeVito (forearm) listed as questionable but looking like a "longshot" to be available, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Following Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, head coach Brian Daboll said that DeVito would retain the starting job if healthy, but the second-year signal-caller has been battling soreness in his right forearm. DeVito was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session before sitting out Wednesday's walk-through entirely, leaving the door open for Lock to take extra reps with the first-team offense. While DeVito is still scheduled to travel to Dallas later Wednesday after receiving further evaluation, the Giants are preparing for Lock to direct the offense on Thanksgiving Day. Lock has taken just 13 snaps over the course of three appearances this season as a backup behind the since-waived Daniel Jones and DeVito, but Lock has 23 career NFL starts under his belt and should make for a capable fill-in option for the Giants on a short week. However, with all 32 NFL teams set to play this week, Lock likely won't represent much more than a low-end fantasy play in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot available.