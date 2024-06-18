Saylors has agreed to terms on a contract with the Giants, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Saylors joined the Bengals' roster prior to the 2023 season as an undrafted free agent before getting waived during final roster cuts. He ultimately landed with the Falcons' practice squad in October. He then suffered an undisclosed injury in November that landed him on injured reserve. With his addition to New York's roster, it looks like he is good to go heading into the 2024 season. There are five other running backs on the roster, so Saylors figures to have his work cut out for him going forward.