Hyatt (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Solomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hyatt was limited in practice by an ankle injury, but he'll be available Sunday, while fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. Despite added opportunities being opened up by injuries to the Giants' wide receiver room, Hyatt's unlikely to find significant success against a tough Broncos secondary considering he has just three catches for 17 yards all season. All of that production came in the Week 6 win over the Eagles.