Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Slater notes that Toney was limited in practice for the fourth time (out of 11) during training camp, but in this instance, the reduced workload may not have been planned in advance. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and his stock may be trending downward, as the 2021 first-round pick reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.