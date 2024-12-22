Nabers caught seven of 14 targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie wideout lead the Giants in receiving yards and targets while tying Wan'Dale Robinson in receptions, but the team's passing game couldn't get much going on a day in which Drew Lock threw two pick-sixes. Nabers has dealt with a variety of lower-body issues in practice in recent weeks but hasn't missed a game since Week 6, and neither the nagging injuries nor the Giants' QB turmoil have slowed him down much -- he's seen double-digit targets in four straight games, posting a 30-298-1 line on 51 targets over that stretch. He sits 31 yards shy of 1,000 for the season, a milestone he'll look to reach in Week 17 against the Colts.