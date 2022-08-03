Breida has seen plenty of reps with the second team during training camp, Pat Lanni of NJ Advance Media reports.

Breida was signed by the Giants in March after playing for three different teams over the past three campaigns. The 27-year-old averaged 4.8 yard per carry with Buffalo last season, but he got into only nine games. Saquon Barkley is in line to take on a workhorse role as long as he remains healthy, but there's not much in terms of depth behind him and Breida. As such, the latter would likely see significant usage should Barkley be hit with another injury.