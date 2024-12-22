The Giants placed Johnson (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Johnson sustained a knee injury during last week's loss to the Ravens, and he did not practice before being ruled out ahead of this Sunday's game against the Falcons. The fourth-year linebacker totaled four tackles while serving as a core special-teamer in 12 games with the Giants.
