Johnson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Johnson's absence in Week 16 comes as no surprise, as the Tulane product was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury. Tomon Fox could see increased snaps as one of the Giants' key special-teamers with Johnson sidelined Sunday.
