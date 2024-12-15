Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Johnson picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half. The 25-year-old has been a regular contributor on special teams while playing sparingly on defense for the Gaints this season, totaling four tackles across 11 appearances.
