Tracy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Tracy was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, which is clouding his status for Week 16 action. The Giants kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, so his availability, or lack thereof, will be known before the early slate of games. Devin Singletary would be poised to lead New York's backfield if Tracy is inactive, with Eric Gray also available for any RB reps that linger.
