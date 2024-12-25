Head coach Brian Daboll said that Tracy (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's informal practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants won't release their initial Week 17 injury report until Wednesday, but the team opted to hold its first practice of the week Tuesday rather than holding a session on Christmas Day. As such, Tracy is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week, which isn't especially surprising after Daboll revealed that the running back aggravated an ankle injury in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons. The Giants will see what Tracy is able to do on the field at practices Thursday and Friday before gauging his availability for this Sunday's game against the Colts.