The Steelers signed Bell to their practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Bell was let go by the Lions in late July and latched on with the Steelers during training camp. The San Diego State product has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game, but he had 245 carries for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns during his final collegiate season in 2021. Bell rushed just four times for nine yards in Pittsburgh's preseason finale versus Atlanta, but he's apparently impressed enough to stick around the organization.