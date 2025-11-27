site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Anton Harrison: Ready to return
RotoWire Staff
Harrison (knee) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Harrison has missed each of Jacksonville's last two games with knee and ankle issues, but he appears to be in line to return in Week 13 against the Titans. He should start at right tackle.
