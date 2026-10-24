Harrison was diagnosed with a torn ACL while undergoing a procedure on his right knee Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jaguars were hoping that Harrison was undergoing just an arthroscopic procedure, but the surgeons found more damage than originally thought. As such, the 2023 first-rounder will miss the rest of the season, and how he progresses in his recovery over the coming months will determine whether he will be available for the start of the 2027 campaign. Walker Little figures to start at left tackle in Harrison's absence.