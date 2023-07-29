Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Saturday that Hamilton (back) may be back at training camp next week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Hamilton has been dealing with back spasms to start training camp. He signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension with the Jaguars in April following a 2022 season where he registered 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 games while starting in 14. Once healthy, the 2020 third-round pick should assume his starting role at nose tackle for a Jaguars' defense that finished 12th in points per game allowed (18.8) and fourth in turnovers (27) last season.