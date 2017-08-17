Jaguars' Peyton Thompson: Back at practice
Thompson (biceps) has returned to practice in full, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Thompson left practice early last week due to a bicep issue but it doesn't appear to be bothering him anymore.
