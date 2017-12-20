Jaguars' Peyton Thompson: Full practice Wednesday
Thompson (foot) was a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Thompson exited Sunday's victory over the Texans with a foot injury, but his full participation Wednesday suggests that the issue won't be a concern moving forward.
